Marc Van Gestel says the pre-race advice now appearing in incident reports records what trainers were already telling stewards before the jump.

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Hong Kong Jockey Club chief stipendiary steward Marc Van Gestel says the pre-race tactics advice that began appearing in racing incident reports this month records what trainers were already telling stewards, and the Club has no plans to announce those changes to the public before a race.

Reports since November 1 have noted when a trainer told stewards before a race that a horse would be ridden differently from its previous start, most often ridden back from a wide gate or sent forward. The reports are published after each meeting.

“When the trainers advise us pre-race that they’re going to ride the horse significantly different to how they did at its previous start, we now put that into the incident report to reflect they told us pre-race,” Van Gestel told The Standard. “It’s not much of a change to what has been happening already. Many trainers were doing that already and telling us pre-race.”

Rule 99(3) of the Club’s Rules of Racing makes trainers responsible for ensuring their horses are “ridden and perform in a consistent manner wherever possible”. Stewards can penalize a trainer under Rule 99(4) if they consider the instructions given to a jockey “unreasonably different from or inconsistent with” those given at the horse’s previous start or starts.

“Rather than being called in after the race, the trainers would tell us before, to circumvent the question post-race,” he said. “So this is just an extension of that.”

Earlier reports recorded only that a trainer had confirmed the instructions given to a jockey.

“We didn’t put in the report that it was done prior to the race. We just put that the trainer confirmed the instructions and left it silent on when they told us,” Van Gestel said. “But now, just for the sake of transparency and to validate the trainer’s advice to us in respect to the instructions, when they do tell us prior to the race, we put that in there.”

Van Gestel said the change in reporting was not announced because he did not consider it a major one.

“In my view it’s not a significant change to the way that we’ve been operating, other than the way that we word the report and to tell people that it’s pre-race,” he said.

The reports from the five meetings between November 1 and 14 carried 29 such entries, after none in the first 15 meetings of the season. Trainers gave a wide or outside barrier as the reason in 18 of them.

Cloud Nine started favorite at Happy Valley on November 11 and dead-heated for seventh under Zac Purton after trainer Mark Newnham told stewards the horse would be ridden quietly early. Three days earlier, Panacea won at 44-1 at Sha Tin after trainer Ricky Yiu advised it would be ridden back from barrier 14.

Fans who backed either horse learned of those plans only when the report came out after the meeting.

Van Gestel said telling stewards was “a request, it’s not a requirement”, although stewards “might place some more focus on the inquiry if we weren’t told pre-race.”

Van Gestel said the current approach “strikes the right balance in terms of validation of previous instructions that we’ve received, versus the complications that are associated if they are released publicly.”

MARC VAN GESTEL, ANDREW HARDING / Photo by HKJC

The Club first required trainers to notify stewards of intended changes in riding tactics when John Schreck was chief steward, and it announced significant changes to the public. Esteemed columnist Murray Bell wrote in the mid-2000s that some trainers were treating a notification as a “free pass” to get a horse down the ratings.

The Club ended that policy in August 2007 after a review by its management and stewards. Bill Nader, executive director of racing at the time, said “issues of fairness and timing have often complicated the process” without producing the outcomes the Club wanted, and that trainers would no longer be required to tell stewards of intended changes. Jamie Stier, then chief stipendiary steward, said stewards still had a duty to judge whether the tactics used in a race were reasonable.

Calls for announcements have come since from Oriental Daily columnist Carlos Wu, whose case is that insiders hold too much of an advantage when a change goes unannounced. His 2014 column complained that fans are left to guess whether a horse will go forward or back, however readily an explanation comes after the race.

Opponents counter that a surprise is sometimes all that a moderate horse has in racing as tight as Hong Kong’s. Finishes are close and many horses, older ones especially, can win only in a narrow set of circumstances, such as an unchallenged lead in a race short of early pace. Once that plan is announced, rival jockeys can ride to take the lead away, and the horse’s one winning chance goes. A plan fixed in public also leaves a rider less freedom to improvise when a race unfolds differently from the speed map.

Purton, Hong Kong’s leading jockey, is vehemently opposed to a policy of announcing tactical changes publicly. “In what sport do you tell your opposition your tactics before the game?” he said.

Australia’s rules put the onus on trainers to flag any plan to ride a horse differently from its latest start or starts, and Queensland sets a cut-off of 30 minutes before the race. Bettors there can see a declared change before the jump, as the notices go to wagering operators and Racing NSW’s stewards post them on X.

Critics of the Australian rule include Schreck, who wrote in 2017 that he had always opposed forcing trainers to declare tactics that are then made public. Australian harness racing has gone without its change-of-tactics rule since 2018.

Van Gestel said the new reporting was still being reviewed.

“We’re in the infancy of it. We’re trialing it, seeing how it’s been received, and I think most people have said that it’s a positive thing.”

This article first appeared in Idol Horse as "Hong Kong Jockey Club has no plans to announce tactics changes".