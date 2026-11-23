Aga Khan Studs’ history-making Mile Championship hero will not go on to compete in Hong Kong in three weeks’ time.

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Erdenali will not race in the G1 Hong Kong Mile at Sha Tin on Sunday, December 13 after his historic win in the G1 Mile Championship at Kyoto, Japan, at the weekend.

A Hong Kong Jockey Club official told The Standard it was “disappointing” that the Aga Khan Studs’ brilliant gelding would not be seen in Hong Kong on a three-week back-up, given the extra interest he would have added to the race.



“It’s correct,” the official said. “They told us directly.”

The Francis-Henri Graffard-trained Erdenali has raced only six times since launching his career in March of this year, and has lost just once. His victory in Kyoto under Mickael Barzalona – the first in that race by a foreign-trained horse – saw him quicken along the fence to defeat Japan’s top fillies Embroidery and Star Anise into the minor placings.



That success followed his win in the G1 Prix du Moulin at Longchamp in early September, which announced his arrival as one of Europe’s top milers.



The Aga Khan Studs has been more adventurous with its star horses in the past two seasons, emphasized by Calandagan’s win in last year’s G1 Japan Cup and his follow-up assault on next Sunday’s edition of the mile and a half contest.



But with Hong Kong off the agenda, the focus for Erdenali will now shift to his four-year-old campaign in 2027, when he can be expected to challenge for championship honors in Europe as well as advancing his profile on the world stage.

This article first appeared in Idol Horse as "Erdenali will not run in Hong Kong Mile following Japan win".