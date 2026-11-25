English jockey Saffie Osborne was due to ride in race seven at Happy Valley when she was taken ill in the parade ring pre-race.

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Saffie Osborne was transported to Union Hospital for overnight observation after she was taken ill in the parade ring prior to race seven at Happy Valley on Wednesday evening.

The rider was seen sitting up on a stretcher, hand covering her face, as she was wheeled from the paddock to the racecourse medical room where the on-duty doctor checked her “vital signs” and found them to be “normal”.

“Saffie felt nauseous,” a Club official told The Standard, while being unable to confirm reports that the rider had fainted. “She’ll go to Union Hospital and stay overnight for observation.”

Osborne’s nausea came three days after she was thrown to the ground by her mount Regency Dream when going out onto the track at Sha Tin before race four on Sunday. But the official said there was no suggestion at this stage that the two incidents are linked.

“She never complained about having banged her head on Sunday, but she hurt her neck, twisted, and she got stood on,” the official said. “She had an MRI on Monday, so she was checked then for Sunday’s incident, and she’ll have further tests at the hospital to check that she’s A-ok.”

An official HKJC release stated that Osborne “felt unwell and was subsequently taken to hospital” and that she “remained conscious” throughout.



Osborne had ridden in two earlier races, finishing eighth and twelfth, and was preparing to ride the David Eustace-trained bottom-weight Call Me Success in race seven.