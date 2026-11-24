Andrea Atzeni needs to ride at least two more winners than Vincent Ho Chak-yiu at Happy Valley on Wednesday night to claim the final local berth in next month's International Jockeys' Championship (IJC) outright.

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Ho holds a slender lead of 17 wins to 16 in the jockeys' ladder, and his four extra second placings also give him an advantage should the pair finish level on victories.

Atzeni has made up ground in November, riding eight winners to Ho's five despite missing last Wednesday's meeting through suspension, but the venue for the showdown does him few favors.

Ho has ridden 11 winners from 64 rides at Happy Valley this season, a strike rate of 17.2 percent, while Atzeni has managed just three from 65 at 4.6 percent. Much of his recent success has come at Sha Tin.

Atzeni has seven rides on Wednesday compared with Ho's eight, and both have two last-start winners among their mounts.

Flying Ting Lok caused a $47 upset for trainer Me Tsui Yu-sak over 1,200 meters at Happy Valley on November 4, beating debutant Packing Smart, who subsequently won at Sha Tin on Sunday under Zac Purton.

Flying Ting Lok carries six pounds more on Wednesday but has drawn barrier four in race seven, while John Size's Noble Fans presents another opportunity in race five after winning at the Valley two weeks ago.

Noble Fans steps up to Class 4 carrying 118 pounds from barrier five and is one of four Size-trained runners Atzeni partners on Wednesday. The combination has produced five winners this season, including Glory Patch at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Ho, meanwhile, has three rides for Pierre Ng Pang-chi, a partnership that has produced eight winners from 32 mounts this season.

While Atzeni has the better recent winning form, Ho has some familiar partners to call upon in the closing races.

Incredible Moment, The Boom Box and Ace Champion have combined for eight victories from 19 previous rides under Ho, and all three feature in Wednesday's final three races.

Incredible Moment and The Boom Box both won at Happy Valley on November 1, and Ho has ridden the latter to five victories from 13 mounts ahead of their reunion in the Class 3 Golden Eagle Handicap (1,650m) in race eight.

Ace Champion completes Ho's book in race nine, having won twice from his previous five rides aboard the Ng-trained gelding.

The successful qualifier will join an international line-up featuring Ryan Moore, James McDonald, William Buick, Joao Moreira and Purton for the IJC at Happy Valley on December 9.

Atzeni's final chance comes aboard Pass Line in race eight, leaving Ho and Ace Champion with the last opportunity to settle the contest in Wednesday's finale.