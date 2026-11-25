Zac Purton's seven-win haul at Sha Tin on Sunday matched his career best, but his record after such big days suggests there could be more to come at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Purton swept the opening three races aboard Free Pony, debutant Super Boom and Packing Smart before landing two of the three Group 2 features on Ka Ying Rising and My Wish.

Victories aboard Nyx Gluck and Circuit Champion in the final two races completed his seven-timer, matching his career-best haul at Sha Tin on October 9, 2022.

It capped a remarkable two meetings for Purton, who won four of his seven rides at Happy Valley last Wednesday to give him 11 winners from his past 17 rides. He now leads Jerry Chau Chun-lok by 20 wins in the jockeys' championship, 41 to 21.

Purton has also won on seven of his past nine favorites, having previously gone eight successive rides on market elects without a win before Star Brose broke the drought at Happy Valley last Wednesday.

His season record on favorites now stands at 25 wins from 68 rides, or 36.8 percent, comfortably above his 32.7 percent strike rate over the previous 10 seasons.

And for anyone expecting Purton to come back down to earth at Happy Valley on Wednesday, his record after such big hauls suggests otherwise.

On the 22 previous occasions Purton rode five winners or more, he followed up with at least one winner the next time he rode on 19 occasions, collecting 43 wins from 179 rides at a strike rate of 24 percent.

He rode two or more winners at 14 of those meetings, including four winners on three occasions. His record following six- or seven-timers is even stronger, producing 19 winners from 66 rides at 28.8 percent, including at least two winners in seven of the eight meetings.

After his first seven-timer at Sha Tin in October 2022, Purton returned to Happy Valley three days later and rode two winners, two seconds and a third from nine rides.

Purton's prospects at Happy Valley are helped by four barrier-one draws from his eight rides, including Bits Superstar for David Hall in race four and Joker Orbit for Danny Shum Chap-shing in race five, both over 1,200 meters on the C+3 course.

Barrier one has been a considerable advantage over 1,200 meters on the C+3 course. Since the 2016-17 season, it has produced 62 winners from 288 races, a strike rate of 21.5 percent, almost twice as many as any other gate. Barrier 12 has produced just seven winners.

Over the same period, Purton has made good use of the inside draw himself, winning 65 of 261 rides (24.9 percent) from barrier one at Happy Valley, compared with his overall strike rate of 20.6 percent at the track.

His other two barrier-one rides on Wednesday are Exceed The Limit for Shum in race six and John Size's Flow Water Flow in race eight, both over 1,650 meters.

The advantage is less pronounced over the longer trip, but barrier one still leads the way with 29 winners from 224 races on the C+3 course (13 percent), while barriers two and six are close behind with 28 and 27.

It is only the third time in Purton's Hong Kong career that he has had four rides from barrier one at a Happy Valley meeting. The previous occasions were in April 2014 and February 2022, the latter coming straight after a five-timer, and he won on three of the eight.

That February meeting was on the B course rather than C+3, but Purton won on two of his four inside-drawn mounts, Dragon Pride and Party Warrior, while Joyful Genius finished second and Joyful Mood third.

He finished the night with four winners.