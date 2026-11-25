Ka Ying Rising is the standout among this year’s HKIR runners but Japan’s sprinters aren’t running scared. Might the international contingent lack a bit of star quality, though? Idol Horse takes a first look at the four Group 1 fields.

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The fields are out for the Hong Kong International Races on Sunday, December 13, and there’s a total of 31 international runners slated to take on the locals across the four Group 1 races. But how do the international raiders and local contingent measure up?



Japan has the Classic-winning filly Star Anise, but its participation overall is not what it has been in recent times with notable absentees from the initial free entries being the Group 1 winners Embroidery and Masquerade Ball, but interestingly the contingent that is heading to Sha Tin features the best of their sprinters taking on Ka Ying Rising.

Which horses Aidan O’Brien ships will have some bearing on what looks a solid European raid, while Australia, so often absent from the HKIR party, has three runners among the acceptors.

Ka Ying Rising is an all-time great but aside from him, Hong Kong’s depth of proven quality is shallower this year with the retirement of Romantic Warrior and what seems to be the waning of Voyage Bubble. This platform offers an opportunity for new local stars to emerge.

Hong Kong Cup

Prize Money: HK$40 million

Distance: 2000m

Top Rated Runner: Almaqam (125)

Romantic Warrior’s four wins in the race is some record, but his retirement leaves a massive void to fill. Winning Wing won the local trial easily but heads to the Vase, so Voyage Bubble looks the leading contender among the local hopes despite no longer racing at the peak of his powers.

Saying that, there’s not a star among the overseas contingent, albeit there is genuine Group 1 talent in the mix, proven place-getters in the very best races at the distance.

Almaqam is highly rated, a Group 1 winner and a head second in the G1 Juddmonte International. He was six lengths fourth to the best horse in the world at the distance, Ombudsman, but that could be enough to win this. Map Of Stars has to enter the equation off his recent second in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Turf at 2400m.

Aidan O’Brien has entered Minnie Hauk but she will run in the G1 Japan Cup first, so is far from locked in.

Surprisingly, Japan has only Durezza, Giovanni and Ask Edinburgh, none of which would be in the top echelon at home this year. Durezza is on the comeback from injury but has not run a top race since third in the G1 Dubai Sheema Classic 19 months ago. It will be interesting to see how Sir Delius’ Australian form measures up.

Hong Kong Mile

Prize Money: HK$36 million

Distance: 1600m

Top Rated Runner: Lake Forest (118)

This looks the closest race of the four. Top-class My Wish is the pick of the locals after he built on last season’s G1 Champions Mile win with victory in the Group 2 trial recently. But the four-way photo finish there showed he’s barely ahead of the pack, with Little Paradise, Galaxy Patch and Light Years Charm all breathing down his neck.

The overseas challenge lacks an established top-notcher, but there’s enough quality to make this a fascinating puzzle. Three-year-old filly Star Anise is the standout among the raiders after her G1 Mile Championship third. True Love is the European glamour horse off her wins in the G1 1,000 Guineas and G1 Prix de la Foret this year, but she’s three from nine this season and was ninth in the Breeders’ Cup Mile last time.



Lake Forest was third in that Keeneland race but he and fellow British raider Never So Brave are 1400m specialists. French challenger No Lunch ran easily his best race when fourth in the G1 Prix Jacques Le Marois.

Off Trail is a capable runner for Japan, having placed fourth in the last two editions of the Mile Championship.

Hong Kong Sprint

Prize Money: HK$28 million

Distance: 1200m

Top Rated Runner: Ka Ying Rising (135)

Ka Ying Rising dominates all talk around the Sprint. He’s the top-rated horse in the world and is vastly superior to anything locally. A plain reading of the formbook says the Japanese raiders and the British runner are all chasing the minor prize money.

Hong Kong’s sprinters, as an elite group, are usually superior to the Japanese sprinting cohort, but the pool behind Ka Ying Rising at Sha Tin is not the strongest this year, although Raging Blizzard and the returning Fast Network are high-class on their day.

So, while Japanese participation overall is not what it has been, the team they’re sending to the Sprint has four runners headed by the G1 Sprinters Stakes winner Puro Magic. The speedy front-runner has been in the form of her life this summer and autumn and adds real interest to the contest.

Sound Moryana was third in the Sprinters and is a filly on the up, while Red Mon Reve and Pair Pollux should be just out of their depth, as should the British sprinter Tuco Salamanca, a progressive handicapper who gave Hong Kong rider Jerry Chau a win at the Shergar Cup this summer but has not raced above Listed level.

Hong Kong Vase

Prize Money: HK$26 million

Distance: 2400m

Top Rated Runner: Benvenuto Cellini (123)

This is as much a meeting of heavyweight international stables as it is top horses: Aidan O’Brien, Ciaron Maher, Francis-Henri Graffard, Andre and Lavinia Fabre, Joseph O’Brien, and the burgeoning George Boughey.

O’Brien has the Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Benvenuto Cellini. Australian mega-trainer Maher has the shock G1 Might And Power winner Land Legend. Meanwhile, Boughey has Survie, fifth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf last time.

Marco Botti doesn’t have a mega stable but his Giavellotto loves Sha Tin: he won this in 2024 and was second a year ago, and he comes in off a four-race season. He was third to Calandagan in Dubai, then defeated the top-class Kalpana at Royal Ascot in June, and was fourth in a German Group 1 in September, in which the Graffard-trained Parachutiste was second.

The locals have won this race only twice this century and the strength of the overseas challenge makes a Hong Kong win tough, but Winning Wing and Numbers carry the local hopes, and Numbers, in particular, should improve off his trial run.

This article first appeared in Idol Horse as "HKIR: Fields announced for Hong Kong International Races at Sha Tin".