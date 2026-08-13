Water main bursts in Happy Valley, repair expected by Thursday morning

A water main burst on Broadwood Road near Jardine's Lookout Garden Mansion in Happy Valley late on Wednesday night, causing water to gush out from the pavement.

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The 8-inch water pipe ruptured around midnight, prompting the Water Supplies Department to dispatch crews to the scene to shut off the valve and carry out emergency repairs.

Footage from the site showed the affected pavement section cordoned off with barriers and traffic cones, with multiple holes dug in the road surface. Workers were seen conducting overnight repair works.

The incident has disrupted fresh water supply to some nearby residential estates. The department has placed temporary water tanks outside buildings including 12 Broadwood Road for affected residents.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 6am on Thursday.