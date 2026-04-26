My Wish and Mark Newnham with breakthrough Group 1 win in FWD Champions Mile

Mark Newnham's remarkable third season in Hong Kong reached new heights on Sunday when My Wish surged from the back of the field to claim the Group 1 FWD Champions Mile at Sha Tin, giving the Australian trainer his first top-level victory in the city.

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Hugh Bowman settled My Wish near the tail of the 14-horse field from a wide draw in gate 10 as Copartner Prance and Red Lion set a genuine tempo up front. The veteran jockey bided his time before angling wide on the turn for home, and when he pressed the button My Wish exploded clear with a devastating turn of foot to beat Cap Ferrat by a neck.



"It was pretty smooth actually, we were confident going into the race," Bowman said. "He was in a beautiful rhythm and breathing consistently and that gave me confidence. As we approached the turn, he started to travel into the race particularly well and it was there for everybody to see what he is capable of when I let him go."



English-trained raider Docklands ran on for third under Mark Zahra, three-quarters of a length away, while Newnham's BMW Hong Kong Derby winner Invincible Ibis finished a creditable fourth under James McDonald at his first attempt at international Group 1 level.

Bowman won the Derby aboard Invincible Ibis last month but opted to switch to My Wish for the Champions Mile, a move that proved inspired. The victory also delivered a measure of redemption for My Wish, who beat Cap Ferrat, the horse that narrowly denied him in last year's Derby.

My Wish won the Classic Mile last season but had struggled to break through at the top level since his Derby near-miss. Sunday's performance suggested the five-year-old has finally matured into the miler Newnham always believed he could be.

"His work here last Saturday morning was exceptional,” Newnham said. “Hugh is a man of few words when he gets off one when he gallops them but you could just tell from his voice that was as good as the horse could go.

"My Wish has taken a season and a bit to win his Group 1 but the way he is going now, I don't think we have seen the last of him."

Newnham, a leading contender for the trainers' championship this term, paid tribute to his staff after the biggest win of his Hong Kong career.

"It's an important part of my career but it's an important part of the stable's career and the team with me," he said. "I have a great team of people. I know that when I get to the stable in the morning, they will all be buzzing and they'll all be smiling and it's a reward for everybody's hard work."

Newnham said My Wish would now be spelled with a view to returning for the Hong Kong International Races in December.

Hong Kong Triple Crown hero Voyage Bubble stuck on gamely for fifth after a wide run, while Japanese raider Jantar Mantar was a major disappointment. The visitor started favorite but was slow to begin and after being hunted up to sit close to the speed, used too much energy in the early stages and faded badly to finish 13th of the 14 runners.