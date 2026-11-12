Fownes eyes date with Ka Ying Rising for Megastar Heart

Caspar Fownes believes the title of Hong Kong’s second best sprinter behind Ka Ying Rising is up for grabs, and an impressive win by Megastar Heart in Saturday's Panasonic Cup at Sha Tin could have the trainer considering a future clash with the champion.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The five-time champion trainer has long maintained that the injury-troubled five-year-old is capable of reaching a triple-figure rating, but after two impressive victories this season, he is beginning to consider just how far Megastar Heart might go.

Asked whether a third successive win in the Class 2 Panasonic Cup (1,200m) would change his plans, Fownes raised the prospect of taking on the world's best sprinter in December’s Group 1 LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint.

"Well, then you've got to really start thinking, hang on a second, am I a chance to run second to the champ? Because that spot is up for grabs right now," Fownes told The Standard.

And there is plenty of money to be made from chasing home Ka Ying Rising. John Size's Helios Express has collected HK$16.38 million from five Group 1 runner-up finishes behind the champion since December 2024, including HK$5.46 million in that year’s Hong Kong Sprint, whale stablemate Raging Blizzard earned HK$5.88 million for finishing second in last year’s renewal.

"Ka Ying Rising is in a different stratosphere, but there's nothing wrong with running second behind him and picking up good prize money.

"It's something I would honestly think about, depending on his performance this weekend."

Fownes was quick to stress that Megastar Heart would need to win, and win impressively, before he seriously considered stepping him up to Group 1 company.

"If he loses, no. I'll just stick to the Class 2 races," he said.

"But if he comes out and wins and it's impressive, then you start to really have a serious think about it."

Getting Megastar Heart to this point has been a long process for Fownes, who has faced the challenge of not only keeping the horse sound but getting him fit enough to race.

The former Australian Listed winner arrived in Hong Kong in July last year, but persistent problems kept interrupting his preparation.

Jockey Club trackwork records show he went 51 days without working on the track between late August and late-October, relying instead on swimming and aqua-walker sessions.

His first recorded track gallop did not come until February 25, and he eventually made his Hong Kong debut in May, more than nine months after arriving.

"Extremely hard," Fownes said when asked about the difficulties of getting Megastar Heart fit and keeping him sound.

"He came in with massive proximal problems and joint problems, but luckily, the way things have been going, we've managed to get over that and keep him fit.

"The key is, once he's fit, he's feeling very comfortable in himself and he's using himself."

Megastar Heart showed little in three starts before the summer break, finishing eighth, 10th and fifth, but returned a different horse this season.

Luke Ferraris partnered him to a two-length victory on October 11 before the pair repeated the dose a fortnight later, this time carrying 130 pounds and stopping the clock at 1:07.75 to establish a Class 3 course-and-distance record.

Those wins have lifted Megastar Heart's rating from 67 to 84, and Fownes believes there is more to come if the five-year-old can remain sound.

"His last two starts have been quite impressive. He's improved from his first run to his second run on the clock quite substantially," he said.

"If he can do that again on the weekend, then all of a sudden it's looking quite exciting for us."

Saturday brings a rise in class but a drop in weight, as Megastar Heart is set to carry 120 pounds against opposition that includes 100-rated pair Beauty Waves and Rubylot, along with Lucky With You and Tomodachi Kokoroe.

Fownes had earmarked the Panasonic Cup even before Megastar Heart's latest victory, and despite the step up to Class 2, he remains convinced the sprinter can become a triple-figure horse.

"I really believe he is," Fownes said. "I don't like to open my mouth too soon. I'm very conservative that way, but if I find one that I think has got what it takes, he's got what it takes, and I haven't normally got them wrong over the years."

"It's a nice problem to have, but obviously we'll only start thinking about that if he comes out and is impressive in Class 2. We have to be realistic at the end of the day.

"But my gut feeling tells me he's there."

"So yeah, I'm looking forward to it. We need a good horse in the camp, so fingers crossed."