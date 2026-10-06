Hayes and Purton happier with Ka Ying Rising sespite another Randwick trial defeat

The champion sprinter was narrowly shaded by Everest rival Ninja on a soft track, but his trainer says it was a better trial than last year’s.

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David Hayes says Ka Ying Rising trialed better than he did a year ago, even though the Hong Kong champion was narrowly shaded by Everest rival Ninja at Randwick on Tuesday.

“He did trial better than last year,” Hayes said. “The way the track was, with the longer grass and soft, wasn’t in his favor.”

Zac Purton was also encouraged, saying Ka Ying Rising was “a bit more relaxed” than he had been 12 months ago.



“He had a really good blow,” Purton said. “More than he would after a race in Hong Kong.”

Ka Ying Rising was also beaten in his Randwick trial before last year’s Everest, which raised questions over whether he had handled the trip from Hong Kong. He went on to win the race.

Speaking on Sky Racing, Hayes said he was “happier this year than last year”. He expects the horse to be calmer on raceday and described the trial as “80 per cent of raceday”.

“The idea of this trial … well, it is a trial, we don’t screw him down for this – we screw him down for the race,” he said.

Asked whether Purton would be pleased, Hayes said: “He is never happy.”

Purton’s verdict was “happy enough”.

Hayes then had some fun at his jockey’s expense.

“He is a horse that can really run time … so I don’t know how Zac got him beat twice,” Hayes said, referring to the horse’s two early career defeats, since which he has won 21 consecutive races. “He has broken the track record four times in a row … I’ve never seen a horse do that.”



Purton said the Randwick trial results should not be read into despite the horse usually trialing strongly at home.

“It’s funny how he has been down here for a trial twice and bludged his way through it,” he said. “Hopefully it is a different story on raceday.”

Hayes said Ka Ying Rising would have “a good, strong gallop” on Monday. He named Tempted, last year’s runner-up, as the main danger if the track stays rain affected.

“It will be a good race, and if the conditions are similar to last weekend or today then she is our main rival,” Hayes said. “She hasn’t lost since last year either.”

Purton dismissed suggestions that this year’s field lacks depth.

“It’s going to be a strong race,” he said. “People are downplaying it saying there isn’t much there, but history tells us each year that it is the strongest sprint race on the calendar.”

Owner Leung Shek-kong, who manages the syndicate that races Ka Ying Rising, was at Randwick for the trial, which drew about 1500 people to the track on a working day.

The Everest will be run at Royal Randwick on Saturday, October 17.



This article first appeared in Idol Horse as "Hayes says Ka Ying Rising trial better than last year despite defeat".