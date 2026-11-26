Hong Kong actress Jaime Chik Mei-chun appeared hesitant while descending stairs at a recent event, with her husband Michael Miu Kiu-wai staying close to help her in a video circulating online.

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The 64-year-old actress, who turns 65 in January, was seen carefully stepping down from the stage at a recent reunion banquet. Miu, 68, held her arm and shoulder from behind, while another friend supported her from the front.

Chik wore a pink cap, black-rimmed glasses, a blue jacket and black trousers. She smiled as she made her way down the stairs with help.

The footage has drawn concern from fans, with some leaving comments asking about her health.

Chik has largely stepped away from acting in recent years, although she occasionally appears on social media and takes on stage engagements.

The couple met while filming TVB drama You Only Live Twice in 1982 and began dating. They briefly separated due to differences in personality, during which Miu was reportedly romantically involved with singer Anita Mui Yim-fong.

They later reconciled and married on January 9, 1990, after seven years of dating. The couple have a son and a daughter.