Aaron Kwok reportedly changes feng shui setup in hope of having a son

Cantopop veteran Aaron Kwok Fu-shing has reportedly revamped the feng shui arrangements at his Tai Hang home in hopes of having a son, after welcoming three daughters with wife Moka Fang.

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According to East Week, a sister publication of The Standard, the 61-year-old has replaced a rooftop statue with three lion statues after construction work at a neighbouring site was completed.

Feng shui practitioner Au Chung-tak told the magazine that the previous construction work had created a so-called “fetal sha”, which he claimed was linked to Kwok having three daughters.

Au said the three lions were intended to suppress negative energy, while a nine-golden-dragon arrangement symbolising fertility and family continuity was also in place. He predicted that Kwok could have a son within three years.

The feng shui claims have not been scientifically established.

Kwok married Fang in 2017, and the couple have three daughters: Chantelle, seven, Charlotte, four, and Cheryl, one.

The singer has repeatedly said he loves his children regardless of gender. At a concert in Shenzhen in September, a fan urged him to try for a son. Kwok looked towards Fang before replying: “Let fate decide. I am already very happy. Having three daughters is destined by heaven.”

However, Kwok has previously expressed a desire to have four children. Born into a family of five siblings, he has said he hopes to have a larger family.

The magazine also reported that two mythical beast statues had been placed on the exterior of a lower-floor unit in the same building, which Kwok rents for his in-laws to help care for the children.

Meanwhile, Kwok is preparing for his first concerts at Kai Tak Stadium on December 31 and January 1. He said the stage would feature an aeroplane concept and extend into the audience.

Asked whether his two older daughters might join him on stage, Kwok recalled that both had raised their hands when he asked who wanted to challenge him during his Shenzhen concert.

“They are so bold that they want to challenge their dad. I don't mind,” he said.

Kwok also recalled his daughters challenging him to perform his signature “shark dance” at home after he returned from a mainland tour. He said they had even attempted some difficult moves.

Despite his busy schedule, Kwok said spending time with his children was a parent's responsibility.

The family recently travelled to Sentosa in Singapore with his in-laws, visiting attractions including a theme park, an aquarium and a wildlife park.

The magazine reported that Kwok doted on his daughters during the trip and helped his eldest daughter push a luggage trolley at the airport, demonstrating how to manoeuvre it.