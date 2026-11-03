Coleman Wong denies cheating on Constance Chan amid secret romance claims

Hong Kong tennis star Coleman Wong Chak-lam has denied cheating on former girlfriend Constance Chan, daughter of Cantopop singer Eason Chan Yick-shun, after confirming his relationship with actress Mandy Tam Man-huen.

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Wong addressed the controversy during a livestream interview on Monday (Nov 2), revealing that he and Chan had already broken up in September, with Chan initiating the separation.

"Actually, we broke up in September. She was the one who initiated the breakup," he said, stressing that their split had nothing to do with a third party.

Wong also clarified the timeline of his relationship with Tam, saying they first met in October, when both were single, and only developed a relationship afterwards.

He added that he had not been in contact with Chan since their breakup, dismissing speculation that he had been unfaithful or that the two relationships had overlapped.

The 22-year-old said Monday's livestream would be his only response to the controversy, urging the public not to make further assumptions.

Secret romance and alleged love nest

However, fresh allegations have emerged claiming that Wong and Tam had secretly started dating months before his breakup with Chan and had even moved in together, according to East Week, a sister publication of The Standard.

The pair allegedly began dating as early as August, while Wong was still with Chan. Tam reportedly moved into a 2,000-square-foot villa in Sai Kung in early September, with Wong allegedly covering the monthly rent of around HK$50,000.

The property reportedly features a garden and access to a communal swimming pool. Tam allegedly took the lead in finding the home, while Wong paid the rent. She was also said to have eagerly shown off her new residence to friends after moving in.

Sources further claimed that Tam wanted to live with Wong shortly after they started dating, and that the pair would stay together at the villa whenever he was in Hong Kong.

Wong allegedly began making excuses to Chan and was frequently unavailable even when he was not travelling for tennis tournaments. Chan reportedly became suspicious after noticing his increasingly frequent absences.

The couple's relationship first came under public scrutiny in October, when Wong and Tam were spotted together at a tennis event in Guangzhou. They were reportedly seen having breakfast together before embracing and kissing courtside. Tam was also photographed with members of Wong's family after the match.

The pair were also allegedly spotted leaving the NBA China Games 2026 in Macau in early October in the same seven-seater vehicle, despite reportedly keeping their distance at the event. Witnesses claimed they were affectionate inside the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Tam's previous relationship with volleyball coach and restaurant owner Austin Au Hin-yeung has also attracted attention. Au appeared to allude to the controversy through a series of Instagram posts after footage of Wong and Tam emerged, including an image of a green-stained hand.

Thanks Mandy for her support

Despite the controversy, Wong spoke positively about Tam during the livestream, thanking her for supporting him throughout his professional tennis career.

He said being a professional athlete often meant travelling overseas alone for tournaments, which could be a lonely experience. He appreciated having someone by his side, adding that Tam was there whenever he needed her.

Wong said he would continue to focus on tennis and hoped the public would respect their relationship and give them space.