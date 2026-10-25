logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
GOSSIP

Coleman Wong sparks dating rumors with Mandy Tam after Constance Chan breakup

GOSSIP
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong tennis player Coleman Wong Chak-lam has sparked dating rumors after being spotted sharing an intimate moment with actress Mandy Tam Man-suen, days after confirming his breakup with singer Constance Chan.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A video circulating on social media showed Tam, known for her role in Night King, approaching Wong after his match at the Guangzhou Nansha International Challenger (ATP Challenger 75 Guangzhou Nansha).

Wong was seen touching Tam's face and kissing her, prompting her to smile. The footage quickly drew attention online, with some netizens questioning whether he had moved on from Chan and whether the pair had been involved before the breakup.

Some also questioned Wong's earlier statement that he would focus on his tennis career, while others said there was no evidence of infidelity.

Wong and Chan, the 22-year-old daughter of singer Eason Chan Yick-shun and actress Hilary Tsui, went public with their relationship in April. Chan recently confirmed their breakup, saying they had reached a mutual understanding but declining to disclose the reason.

“I don't want to respond to the specific reasons. We have reached a mutual understanding, and it's something between the two of us. Please give us some space,” she said.

Wong confirmed during a livestream in mid-October that he was single and would focus on tennis.

He recently finished runner-up at the Guangzhou Nansha International Challenger after losing to Australian third seed Tristan Schoolkate.

Tam, 25, is a Hong Kong actress and model of Chinese, Russian and Canadian heritage. She was previously linked to director Christopher after the pair were photographed together at Clockenflap in late 2023. She has rarely discussed her romantic life in recent years.

Tam's management company, Cool Style Management, said she was on vacation and declined to comment on her private life.

“Mandy is currently on vacation. The company is not in a position to respond on behalf of the artist regarding her private life. Thank you for your concern,” it said.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hawick Lau, 52, confirms romance with 32-year-old model Christy Lai
GOSSIP
20-10-2026 15:21 HKT
The Weeknd arrives in HK, dines with Tony Leung and Carina Lau
GOSSIP
19-10-2026 21:31 HKT
Coleman Wong confirms split with singer Constance Chan after six months
GOSSIP
15-10-2026 16:24 HKT
Jet Li opens up about divorce from ex-wife Wong Chau-yin, denies abandoning daughters
GOSSIP
12-10-2026 14:32 HKT
Gigi Lai celebrates 55th birthday with high-profile socialite friends
GOSSIP
11-10-2026 16:30 HKT
Shirley Kwan’s latest health update revealed, fans urge her: ‘Just live quietly’
GOSSIP
08-10-2026 18:38 HKT
Law Kar-ying reveals cancer has returned, says medical bills top $10,000 a month
GOSSIP
07-10-2026 18:52 HKT
G.E.M.’s reported husband Mark Ngai’s wealthy family background comes to light
GOSSIP
06-10-2026 20:07 HKT
Pop star G.E.M. sparks secret marriage rumors following New York wedding reports
GOSSIP
06-10-2026 15:02 HKT
source: online
Damian Lau, 76, sparks concern after rare appearance with right hand curled
GOSSIP
06-10-2026 13:59 HKT
Screen glitches and cracked displays plague Apple's iPhone Duo launch
NEWS
24-10-2026 18:45 HKT
(File photo)
Govt to unveil ride-hailing licenses and 10,000 vehicle permit scheme in Nov
NEWS
24-10-2026 20:04 HKT
Foreign woman loses over $2m in hotel booking scam as police record nearly $10m in weekly job fraud
NEWS
23-10-2026 20:09 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.