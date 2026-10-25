Coleman Wong sparks dating rumors with Mandy Tam after Constance Chan breakup

Hong Kong tennis player Coleman Wong Chak-lam has sparked dating rumors after being spotted sharing an intimate moment with actress Mandy Tam Man-suen, days after confirming his breakup with singer Constance Chan.

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A video circulating on social media showed Tam, known for her role in Night King, approaching Wong after his match at the Guangzhou Nansha International Challenger (ATP Challenger 75 Guangzhou Nansha).

Wong was seen touching Tam's face and kissing her, prompting her to smile. The footage quickly drew attention online, with some netizens questioning whether he had moved on from Chan and whether the pair had been involved before the breakup.

Some also questioned Wong's earlier statement that he would focus on his tennis career, while others said there was no evidence of infidelity.

Wong and Chan, the 22-year-old daughter of singer Eason Chan Yick-shun and actress Hilary Tsui, went public with their relationship in April. Chan recently confirmed their breakup, saying they had reached a mutual understanding but declining to disclose the reason.

“I don't want to respond to the specific reasons. We have reached a mutual understanding, and it's something between the two of us. Please give us some space,” she said.

Wong confirmed during a livestream in mid-October that he was single and would focus on tennis.

He recently finished runner-up at the Guangzhou Nansha International Challenger after losing to Australian third seed Tristan Schoolkate.

Tam, 25, is a Hong Kong actress and model of Chinese, Russian and Canadian heritage. She was previously linked to director Christopher after the pair were photographed together at Clockenflap in late 2023. She has rarely discussed her romantic life in recent years.

Tam's management company, Cool Style Management, said she was on vacation and declined to comment on her private life.

“Mandy is currently on vacation. The company is not in a position to respond on behalf of the artist regarding her private life. Thank you for your concern,” it said.