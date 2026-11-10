Louis Koo and Shirley Lam spark dating buzz over matching sneakers

Hong Kong veteran actor Louis Koo Tin-lok and former actress Shirley Lam have sparked fresh dating speculation after netizens spotted what appeared to be matching sneakers worn by the pair on separate occasions.

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Koo, 56, has long kept his personal life private. Rumors recently circulated that he had secretly married Lam and had a child with her, although neither has confirmed the claims.

The latest speculation emerged after a netizen shared side-by-side photos of the two wearing what appeared to be the same style of sneakers in different colors on Threads.

Lam was spotted wearing a pair of burgundy chunky running shoes when she attended an event at the Hong Kong Coliseum in August to support Koo.

Koo was later seen wearing black sneakers with orange-red accents at a basketball game on Saturday (Nov 7).

The similar designs prompted the netizen to suggest that the pair had been secretly wearing "couple shoes" despite trying to keep a low profile.

The post attracted widespread discussion, with some users saying the matching footwear was "so sweet it could give you diabetes," while others questioned whether the two were actually dating.

Some sneaker enthusiasts also pointed out that both pairs appeared to be new releases from the spring 2026 collection.

Dating rumors surrounding Koo and Lam have circulated online in recent months, with claims that they had been together for more than a decade and had secretly married.

Lam, who has largely stepped away from the entertainment industry, reportedly made her social media account private after receiving hostile comments from online users over the rumors.

Koo has not directly addressed the latest speculation. In an earlier response to the rumors, he said he would not respond to what he described as "other noise."