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GOSSIP

Hawick Lau, 52, confirms romance with 32-year-old model Christy Lai

GOSSIP
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong actor Hawick Lau Hoi-wai, 52, has confirmed his relationship with 32-year-old model Christy Lai Kei-kwan, known as a former “PrimeCredit Girl,” after the pair reportedly began dating two months ago.

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The couple confirmed their relationship in media interviews on October 20. Lau said they met through tennis and bonded over their shared interests.

“Thank you for your concern. We met through tennis. We share common interests, so we get along well. We are both simple people,” he said.

Lai described their relationship as natural and happy, adding that Lau was currently spending most of his time in Hong Kong.

Asked whether she had met Lau's daughter with his ex-wife, mainland actress Yang Mi, Lai said: “I won't respond to other matters for now. I hope everyone can give us a little more space.”

According to East Week, a sister publication of The Standard, the pair were spotted holding hands in Kowloon Bay on October 16 after playing pickleball with two friends. Lau was seen carrying Lai's bag and whispering in her ear as she smiled.

After playing for two hours, the group went to a nearby noodle restaurant, where Lau and Lai shared a bowl of noodles. They later left in Lau's car, with Lai seen gently touching the actor's chin. Lau then drove to her home in Mid-Levels West, where the car reportedly remained until late at night, according to the magazine.

East Week reported that the pair played pickleball together several times a week and often spent time together when Lau was in Hong Kong.

Speculation about their relationship grew after Lai posted an Instagram Story on October 13, Lau's 52nd birthday. The post featured a dog in a white dress dancing beneath cherry blossoms, alongside the message “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO BLOSSOM!!!!!!” and the caption: “1013 will now always be a special date.”

Lai, a former model, became known through advertisements for Hong Kong finance company PrimeCredit, earning her the nickname “PrimeCredit Girl.” She reportedly ended a six-year relationship with a foreign boyfriend outside the entertainment industry in July. The former couple shared two dogs and frequently posted photos together on social media.

Lau divorced Yang in 2018. He later dated mainland actress Li Xiaofeng, but their relationship reportedly ended in April this year. Lau's father, veteran actor Lau Dan, had previously praised Li but recently said he was unsure whether his son had a girlfriend.

East Week reported that Lai was attracted to Lau's maturity and caring nature. The pair are said to have grown close despite their 20-year age gap.

Hawick Lau

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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