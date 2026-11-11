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GOSSIP

Eric Fok reportedly set to marry Russian actress Naran in December as wedding invitation emerges

GOSSIP
6 mins ago
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Eric Fok Kai-shan, the second son of Hong Kong tycoon Timothy Fok Tsun-ting and former Miss Hong Kong winner Loletta Chu Ling-ling, is reportedly set to marry Russian actress Naran (Narana Erdyneeva) in December, after their wedding invitation was circulated by local media.

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Fok, vice-chairman of Henry Fok Ying Tung Group and chairman of the Hong Kong Football Association, is reportedly marrying the 29-year-old actress, who rose to fame for playing Daji in the 2023 Chinese fantasy film Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms.

According to the invitation published on Wednesday (Nov 11), the wedding reception will be held at the Grand Ballroom of the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong in Wan Chai on December 12, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

The couple had previously been rumored to be getting married in Hainan this month, but the invitation indicates that the celebration will take place in Hong Kong in December.

Fok and Naran have kept their relationship relatively low-key, although rumors about their romance have circulated for some time.

In February, netizens reportedly spotted the couple walking together in Italy. Previous reports also suggested that Naran had traveled with senior members of the Fok family, fueling speculation that she had met her future in-laws.

Neither Fok nor Naran has publicly confirmed the reported wedding.

Eric FokNarana Erdyneeva

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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