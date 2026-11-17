Mario Ho Yau-kwan, son of late casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, was spotted with his wife, Chinese supermodel Ming Xi (Xi Mengyao), and their two children in North Point, with a video of the family outing attracting attention on social media.

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In the footage shared online, Ho, dressed in a white T-shirt and dark shorts, was seen carrying the couple's five-year-old daughter, Romee, throughout the outing.

Xi, meanwhile, wore a dark long-sleeved top, loose-fitting jeans and glasses as she walked behind them with their son, Ronaldo.

The family were reportedly picking up the children from school last Friday. Ho was seen helping both children into the car before joining his wife.

The video prompted praise from netizens, with many describing Ho as a devoted father and noting that he was often seen carrying the children in family photos and videos.

Some also commented on the children's tall and slender physiques, saying they appeared to have inherited their mother's supermodel genes.

Ho and Xi married in 2019 and have two children. Their relationship has attracted public attention over the years, from their romance and proposal to their lavish wedding.