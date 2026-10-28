Ina Chan’s $60 million jade bangle steals the show in Laurinda Ho’s video

A jade bangle reportedly worth HK$60 million has caught attention after Ina Chan Un-chan, the third wife of late casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, appeared in a video shared by her daughter Laurinda Ho Chiu-lin.

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The 35-year-old shared a video on social media showing her taking her mother and three other relatives to a high-end Chinese omakase restaurant in Hong Kong.

Ho said the family had waited a long time to try the restaurant and that the wait was worthwhile, with every dish impressing them.

The set menu costs about HK$2,200 per person, including a HK$200 service charge, bringing the basic bill for the five diners to HK$11,000, excluding drinks and additional orders.

The meal featured roast suckling pig with black truffle and caviar, king crab with bottle gourd, rice cooked with fresh black porcini mushrooms from Yunnan and Chinese sausage, and red bean soup with aged tangerine peel from Xinhui.

At the end of the video, Ho said her mother had enjoyed the meal and that they planned to return when the restaurant introduced a new menu.

Chan, 73, did not face the camera directly but was seen in profile giving a thumbs-up. Wearing a black top and an Apple Watch, she also sported a striking green jade bangle.

The bangle was reportedly a gift from Stanley Ho and was valued at 30 million yuan at the time. Its value may have since doubled to around HK$60 million amid rising prices for top-grade jade, according to the report.

Chan has reportedly worn the piece on several occasions, including her daughter’s wedding.

The video offers a glimpse into the family’s lavish lifestyle, from an HK$11,000 dining bill to a jade bangle reportedly worth HK$60 million.