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GOSSIP

Wenzhou concertgoer penalized for throwing light stick at Nicholas Tse

GOSSIP
2 hours ago
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(Online photo)
(Online photo)

A Wenzhou concertgoer who threw a light stick at Hong Kong singer Nicholas Tse Ting-fung has been given an administrative penalty after apologizing to the singer and his team.

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The incident occurred last night as the 46-year-old pop star performed at the Wenzhou Olympic Sports Center as part of his "Evolution Nic Live" tour. 

Videos circulating online captured a male audience member in a white shirt throwing a light stick that whipped past Tse's jacket before striking his body and legs. 

After a brief pause, Tse smiled and carried on with the show. Nearby fans confronted the man, who said he had thrown the stick because he genuinely liked the singer. 

The explanation drew widespread anger online, with many users calling for a strict penalty. 

In a notice released by mainland authorities on Sunday, the man, surnamed Mao, apologized to Tse and his management team through the organizer.

Although the team accepted the apology, the notice confirmed the administrative penalty against the man and urged audiences to follow regulations and behave properly at events. 

Still, Tse's professionalism stood out when he slipped and fell mid-performance, only to dust himself off, smile and keep going— all while battling a cold.

Nicholas TseWenzhou

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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