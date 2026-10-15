Coleman Wong confirms split with singer Constance Chan after six months

Weeks of speculation ended Wednesday after tennis star Coleman Wong Chak-lam confirmed the split with singer Constance Chan, saying bluntly "it's over.”

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The confirmation ends a six-month romance that began with rumors in February and went public in April.

In the latest turn, the 22-year-old athlete admitted the split during a livestream on Wednesday when pressed about his love life.

"It's over," he said resignedly, adding only that he would focus on tennis going forward, without revealing further details about the relationship.



Sweet moments months ago

First linked in February, the pair went public in April when Chan said she was happy in the relationship.

The sighting of Chan cheering Wong on at the French Open with her father, Cantopop star Eason Chan Yick-shun, has drawn even more attention to the relationship.

However, the same livestream channel that had once featured the couple together now carried only Wong — and confirmation that the relationship was over.

In fact, rumors of their break up have already surfaced late last month when netizens noticed the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram and their public interactions had dropped off.

Wong's confirmation last night ends months of guessing online, putting an end to the relationship since April.

While one chapter closes, another is just beginning as Wong won a historic gold for Hong Kong in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games men's singles final, securing a spot at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.