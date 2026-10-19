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GOSSIP

The Weeknd arrives in HK, dines with Tony Leung and Carina Lau

GOSSIP
1 hour ago
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Canadian pop star The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) has arrived in Hong Kong ahead of his After Hours Til Dawn tour, which will kick off at Kai Tak Stadium on October 24, with four shows scheduled across two consecutive weekends.

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Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai and his wife, actress Carina Lau Kar-ling, hosted a dinner for the singer ahead of the concerts.

Lau later shared a photo with The Weeknd against the backdrop of Victoria Harbour on social media, captioning it: “What a perfect weekend with The Weeknd!”

She also posted a photo of a menu bearing the singer's signature and a message of thanks.

The Weeknd shared a photo with Leung on social media, using Faye Wong's song Dream Person (夢中人) as background music.

The song was featured in Wong Kar-wai's 1994 film Chungking Express, which starred Leung and Wong. The post highlighted the singer's apparent appreciation of Hong Kong cinema.

The Weeknd has previously shown an interest in Hong Kong culture, including recommending Wong's 1996 album Fuzao (浮躁).

The WeekndAbel Tesfaye

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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