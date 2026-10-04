Dicky Cheung recalls TVB contract ‘hierarchy’, blunt rejection after leaving

Hong Kong actor and singer Dicky Cheung Wai-kin has recalled how he bypassed a lower-ranking TVB manager during contract negotiations early in his career, eventually securing a meeting with a senior executive.

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Speaking on his friend Matt Chow’s online show, Cheung said he had heard veteran actors discussing how top performers would have their contracts handled by senior managers, with some negotiations even taking place at the Regent Hong Kong.

When TVB arranged for what Cheung described as a “B-level” manager to negotiate with him, he decided to take a chance and wait for a more senior executive.

He recalled pretending to be busy when the executive approached him in a car park, before suggesting they meet at 6pm at the Regent instead.

Cheung said he was not seeking a higher salary at the time, as he was supporting his mother and two younger brothers who were studying in Canada. Instead, he wanted an opportunity to take on leading roles.

“I was ready. I just needed an opportunity,” Cheung recalled telling the executive, adding that he would eventually make big money for TVB if given the chance.

Cheung said the executive eventually gave him an opportunity and later taught him how to survive in the entertainment industry, including creating the impression that he was in demand.

Their relationship later deteriorated during negotiations for Journey to the West II, when Cheung and TVB failed to agree on his fee.

Cheung said he eventually offered to work on the project without pay, but TVB still decided to replace him. He subsequently declined to negotiate a new contract with the broadcaster.

After leaving TVB, Cheung said his publicity team once contacted a senior TVB executive to ask whether he could appear on a program to promote a new project.

He said the response was: “You need to have a contract to come on.”

Cheung joked that he was not someone who held grudges and said the incident was now in the past.