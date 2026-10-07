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GOSSIP

Law Kar-ying reveals cancer has returned, says medical bills top $10,000 a month

GOSSIP
19 mins ago
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Hong Kong veteran actor Law Kar-ying, 80, has revealed that his prostate cancer has returned, saying he spends more than HK$10,000 a month on medical bills.

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Law, who has been semi-retired in recent years but continues to attend events and take on commercial work, made the revelation while speaking to reporters at an event.

Asked whether he continues to work to provide his wife, actress Liza Wang Ming-chun, with a household allowance, Law joked that he not only has to support his wife but also has to cover his medical expenses.

“Seeing a doctor is actually very expensive. It costs me more than HK$10,000 a month,” he said.

Despite turning 80, Law said he hopes to earn and save more money while he is still able to work, so he will have enough savings to support himself in his later years.

“If you have more money in your hands when you’re old, you can have more people to take care of you. Otherwise, it can be very miserable,” he said.

Law said he had long wanted to fully retire and enjoy life, but found it difficult to turn down work because of personal relationships.

Although he has already rejected many offers, he said jobs sometimes come one after another, leaving him with little choice but to continue working.

Law also revealed that he had recently wanted to take up golf, but the process of making arrangements alone took three months, and he eventually had to give up because he was too busy.

Law was diagnosed with stage-three liver cancer in 2004. He was hospitalized again in 2013 after developing a liver tumor and kidney problems.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2019 and later recovered, but previously revealed that the cancer had returned.

Law said he had decided against chemotherapy and radiotherapy, opting instead to control the condition with medication and enjoy the rest of his life.

The veteran actor has also been paying closer attention to his health in recent years. He said getting enough sleep is one of his main health tips, adding that he sleeps for more than eight hours a day and takes naps whenever he has time.

Law also said he has stopped regularly getting massages in recent years. He previously suffered from sciatica and said massage therapy had helped ease his lower back pain in recent years.

Law Kar-ying

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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