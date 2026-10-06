Pop star G.E.M. sparks secret marriage rumors following New York wedding reports

Hong Kong pop sensation Gloria Tang Tsz-kei, better known as G.E.M., has become the center of intense speculation regarding her marital status just a day after wrapping up her monumental three-year world tour in Shenzhen.

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Reports emerging from regional media suggest that the 35-year-old singer has secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend of eight years, celebrity stylist Mark Ngai, in an intimate ceremony held in New York.

Unlike previous occasions when her team promptly dismissed wedding gossip, her management's notably evasive response to the latest claims has fueled widespread belief that the star may have indeed transitioned into married life.

Rumors emerge from inner circles following world tour finale

The speculation gained major traction following reports from Taiwan indicating that the singer had already formalized her relationship prior to the final leg of her concert series.

According to sources close to Ngai’s circle of family and friends, the couple traveled to New York to exchange vows inside a church away from the public eye.

The involvement of personal acquaintances in sharing the news has lent greater credibility to the rumors compared to past hearsay.

Fans and industry observers noted that Tang, an outspoken and devout Christian, has long shared in interviews that while she strongly desires to become a mother, marriage is a strict prerequisite before having children.

The prospect of her having wed in a quiet church ceremony has thus resonated strongly with supporters.

A history of swift denials gives way to unusual silence

The relationship between Tang and Ngai dates back to 2016, with the pair publicly acknowledging their romance two years later.

Throughout their eight-year partnership, rumors of marriage have surfaced on multiple occasions, but her representatives historically countered such reports with immediate and decisive clarifications.

In 2020, when media outlets reported that the couple had hosted a tropical island wedding in Thailand over the Lunar New Year holiday, her manager immediately dismissed the claim as laughable and advised the public not to offer congratulations.

Two years later, when mainland gossip columnists alleged that the two had registered their marriage, her studio playfully mocked the story by asking how their own artist could have completed the paperwork without the team knowing.

Management’s ambiguous response fuels public curiosity

The handling of the current New York rumor stands in stark contrast to past reactions.

When pressed by journalists to verify the wedding reports, Tang's record company adopted a distinctly muted stance, remarking only that they do not comment on the personal lives of their artists.

This uncharacteristic refusal to confirm or deny the claims has raised eyebrows across entertainment circles.

Netizens and media commentators have speculated that the company's reluctance to issue a routine denial suggests the reports may be accurate, leaving fans eagerly waiting to see whether the pop queen will personally address her new milestone.