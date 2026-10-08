Shirley Kwan’s latest health update revealed, fans urge her: ‘Just live quietly’

Hong Kong singer Shirley Kwan Suk-yee has reportedly been recovering at home nearly a year after she was hospitalized in critical condition, with fans urging her to focus on her health rather than return to the stage.

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The 60-year-old singer was reportedly rushed to an intensive care unit in October 2025 after falling seriously ill. Her son, who was in the United States at the time, returned to Hong Kong and stayed at the hospital with Kwan’s father.

Kwan was reportedly unconscious for about two weeks before regaining consciousness. Her family has kept details of her condition private and previously asked friends not to visit her in hospital.

A source said in May that Kwan was in relatively stable condition and recovering at home.

A recent social media post has offered another update, with the user claiming that Kwan’s health has been gradually improving but that she is still not as healthy as she was before.

The user said Kwan had been unconscious for almost two weeks after being hospitalized and credited medical staff and the singer’s own “strong will to survive” for her recovery.

The post said Kwan is now undergoing long-term recovery at home, adding that no further details would be shared out of respect for her privacy.

The update has drawn messages of support from fans, with singer Amanda Lee also commenting: “God Bless her!”

Many fans said they were relieved to hear that Kwan was recovering, with some urging her not to return to showbiz.

“Don’t make a comeback. Just live quietly,” one fan wrote.

Another said Kwan’s health was more important than returning to the entertainment industry, while others said she should take her time and decide for herself whether she wants to return.

Fans also recalled Kwan’s music and distinctive voice, with one saying they remained grateful for the songs and memories she had given them over the years.

Another said Kwan had left behind many memorable songs that fans could continue to enjoy, adding that a comeback should be left to her own choice.

The user who shared the update also said Kwan would likely be happy to know that fans continue to support and care about her years after she stepped away from the music industry.

Kwan has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years, while her family has continued to keep details of her personal life private.