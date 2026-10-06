Damian Lau, 76, sparks concern after rare appearance with right hand curled

Hong Kong veteran actor Damian Lau Chung-yan, 76, has sparked concern among netizens after making a rare public appearance, with footage showing him using a walking stick and his right hand appearing curled.

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Lau, who has kept a low profile in recent months, was spotted at a cinema in a video shared online. The filming date was not disclosed, but promotional materials for the film The Empty Gun were visible in the background.

Dressed in a beige shirt, dark trousers and sneakers, Lau appeared to be in good spirits as he chatted and smiled with a female friend.

However, viewers noticed that his right hand remained curled into a fist, with his elbow slightly bent. In another part of the footage, Lau was seen walking slowly with a walking stick in his left hand, while his right leg appeared unsteady.

The footage prompted some netizens to speculate about Lau's health, with some suggesting that the changes could be related to the effects of his previous stroke, while others questioned whether he may have suffered another stroke.

There has been no confirmation that Lau has suffered a second stroke.

Lau's health has been the subject of public discussion for years. In 2025, actress Elena Kong May-yee said on an online entertainment program that Lau had suffered a stroke and needed time to recover. She also said he remained mentally alert.

Lau has not publicly addressed the remarks or confirmed details about his health.

He returned to the spotlight in 2024 as artistic director and director of Matteo Ricci The Musical, after taking an extended break from public appearances.