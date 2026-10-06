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GOSSIP

G.E.M.’s reported husband Mark Ngai’s wealthy family background comes to light

GOSSIP
8 mins ago
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Hong Kong singer Gloria Tang Tsz-kei, best known as G.E.M., has reportedly married her longtime boyfriend Mark Ngai in New York, with details of Ngai’s wealthy family background also coming to light.

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Tang, 34, reportedly flew to New York with Ngai after wrapping up her three-year world tour and quietly tied the knot at a church, according to reports.

Neither Tang nor Ngai has publicly confirmed the reported marriage.

Ngai comes from a wealthy family. His grandfather was from a Shanghai textile family and later moved to Hong Kong, where he established a finance and trading company. He was also briefly married to Hong Kong actress Rosamund Kwan Chi-lam.

Ngai’s sister, Joyce Ngai, previously competed in the Miss Hong Kong pageant and has hosted TVB programs including Scoop and Big City Shop.

His mother was also previously involved in running a high-end Italian restaurant in Hong Kong.

Ngai’s family is said to have a close relationship with Tang. In June 2024, he reportedly arranged for his mother and sister to fly by private jet to Qingdao to support Tang at her concert.

Tang and Ngai have been dating for about eight years. Ngai has also worked as Tang’s stylist and accompanied her on tours over the years, including during her career disputes with her former management company.

The couple were first photographed holding hands while shopping in Tokyo’s Shibuya district in 2017 and publicly confirmed their relationship the following year.

Their relationship previously attracted attention after Ngai was linked to singer JW Wang Ho-yee, known professionally as JW. Wang later clarified that she and Ngai were only friends and said she had introduced him to Tang. She also acknowledged that she and Tang had become less close afterwards.

Tang, a devout Christian, has previously spoken about her plans to have children and said she wanted to get married before starting a family.

The latest reports of her marriage to Ngai have prompted fans to send their congratulations.

G.E.M.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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