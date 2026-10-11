Gigi Lai celebrates 55th birthday with high-profile socialite friends

Hong Kong actress-turned-businesswoman Gigi Lai Chi, now known as Ma Lai-ka-yee, celebrated her 55th birthday with several gatherings, sharing photos with her high-profile socialite friends on social media.

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The celebrations brought together friends from some of Hong Kong's prominent business and banking families, including Wendy Chiu, granddaughter of Far East Consortium founder Deacon Chiu; Bonnie Kwong-Li, wife of Bank of East Asia co-chief executive Adrian David Li Man-kiu; Jenny, daughter-in-law of the late socialite Chau Kai-pong; and a granddaughter-in-law of the late Wing Lung Bank founder Wu Yee-sun.

Photos shared by Lai showed her four friends presenting her with a spherical birthday cake decorated with orchids and bearing the message "Happy Birthday Gigi."

Lai wore a casual black-and-white sports jacket for the occasion, posing with her friends around the cake.

Lai married businessman Patrick Ma Ting-keung in 2008 and subsequently stepped away from the entertainment industry.

She later took over her younger brother Stephen Lai's beauty business after he was seriously injured in a car accident. Under her leadership, the company grew into a beauty group listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, marking her transition from actress to businesswoman.