Aaron Kwok’s daughters surprise fans with ‘Baby Shark’ dance at Shenzhen concert

Canto-pop icon Aaron Kwok Fu-shing’s two daughters made a rare public appearance at his concert in Shenzhen on Saturday (Sep 26), joining their father for a surprise “Baby Shark” dance.

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Kwok is set to hold his ICONIC MOMENT New Year concerts at Kai Tak Sports Park’s Kai Tak Stadium on December 31 and January 1. His ICONIC world tour stopped in Shenzhen on Saturday, with his wife, Moka Fang, and their two daughters, Chantelle and Charlotte, in the audience.

During the concert’s interactive “Battle” segment, Kwok called out his daughters and invited them to take part in a dance-off, surprising fans in the audience.

Kwok and Fang have generally kept their daughters out of the public eye. Even when the family appears at public events such as horse races, the girls are often seen wearing sunglasses to conceal their faces.

This time, however, Chantelle and Charlotte appeared on the big screen with their faces clearly visible. The two girls wore T-shirts from their father’s concert merchandise and baseball caps as they took part in the performance.

Before the dance began, Kwok told the audience that his daughters had secretly challenged him to a dance battle.

The concert camera then turned to Fang and the two girls in the audience, with Kwok jokingly taking on the role of director and instructing the cameraman to adjust the shot.

As the music for “Baby Shark” started, the girls followed the choreography with ease, matching their father’s moves and keeping up with the beat.

The highlight came when all three performed Kwok’s signature leg-lifting move together, drawing cheers and applause from the audience.

After the performance, the two girls bowed to the crowd, while their proud father gave them a thumbs-up and asked the audience, “How did they do?”

Kwok also stressed that he had not taught them the dance moves, saying his daughters had learned them by themselves.

The singer has previously been reported to have set up a dedicated dance studio at the family’s home, complete with dance flooring and full-length mirrors, and hired professional dance instructors to support his daughters’ interest in dance.