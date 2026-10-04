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GOSSIP

Constance Chan’s 22nd birthday keeps netizens guessing over relationship with Coleman Wong

GOSSIP
6 hours ago
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Constance Chan, daughter of Cantopop star Eason Chan Yick-shun, has fuelled fresh speculation over her relationship with tennis star Coleman Wong Chak-lam after Instagram story for her 22nd birthday celebration.

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The buzz follows split rumors that emerged five months after the pair’s relationship came to light in April as Wong competed at the Asian Games in Nagoya.

The pair unfollowed each other on Instagram last month before Wong headed for the competition, setting the online community whispering about a breakup.

In her latest post on Sunday, Chan shared a photo of herself in a black top, both hands raised to form the number "22," with the caption writing "hit my fav number 22."

A second photo showed her as a child in a princess dress and veil, with the comment reading, "Happy 22 BAO BAO, be healthy, happy and yourself."

With Wong clinching Hong Kong's first-ever Asian Games tennis gold on Saturday, Chan did not post a congratulatory message, nor did she like Wong's Instagram post about the win.

However, sharp-eyed netizens noticed she had liked several posts about Wong's gold — including those from his fan pages and sports media outlets. Her likes subsequently fuelled speculation that the two may simply be taking their relationship underground rather than having split.

Yet, reaction online was mixed, with some saying it could be a friendly act after a breakup and others arguing that unfollowing did not necessarily mean a break.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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