Can AI help you pour a better glass of wine?

A good bottle can lose some of its charm before the first glass is poured.

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In Hong Kong, where room temperatures often sit well above what many wines prefer, serving a bottle correctly can be harder at home than in a restaurant. VIVANT is betting that technology can help.

The Taiwan-based wine-tech company has introduced the Venus G2, a portable electronic wine chiller, alongside an AI Sommelier built into its wine app. Together, they are designed to simplify some of the decisions usually associated with professional wine service, from temperature and decanting to food pairing.

The chiller keeps bottles between 8°C and 20°C using semiconductor cooling and an infrared sensor that monitors temperature in real time. Through Bluetooth, it can also sync with the app and adjust to a recommended serving temperature after a wine label is scanned.

For Hong Kong sommelier Reeze Choi, serving temperature is one of the most overlooked parts of the drinking experience.

“Serving temperature is often overlooked, and very few are willing to be truly meticulous about it. Yet the same bottle of wine can present itself in entirely different ways at different temperatures,” he said.

The AI Sommelier takes a different approach. Users can upload or describe a menu or recipe to receive pairing suggestions, along with recommended serving temperatures and decanting times. It also provides tasting notes and drinking-window information drawn from a database covering millions of labels.

The idea is less about replacing a sommelier than making wine feel less intimidating at home. For casual drinkers, a little guidance can remove some of the guesswork around an unfamiliar bottle.

As home entertaining becomes more considered, wine service is becoming less about rigid rules and more about getting the small details right.

Sometimes, a few degrees really do make a difference.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

