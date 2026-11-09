logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOD & WINE

After dark, Hong Kong is still hungry

FOOD & WINE
32 mins ago

by

Marco Lam

logo
logo
logo
Dim sum at Lin Heung Lau in Tsim Sha Tsui.
Dim sum at Lin Heung Lau in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Hong Kong has always understood the pleasure of eating late. A concert ends, an overtime shift finally wraps, or dinner with friends simply refuses to be the last stop — and somewhere nearby, a table is still being set.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

That after-dark rhythm is the focus of this month’s Hong Kong Gourmet Month, which brings together more than 400 restaurants, bars and food businesses across the city.

Among its five dining themes is an “After 9” late-night map built around six familiar Hong Kong moods: date night, post-concert supper, comfort food after work, one more round with friends, local late-night classics and a sweet finish.

For couples, the appeal can be as simple as stretching dinner a little longer.

In Wan Chai, a late-night buffet is being offered on Fridays and Saturdays in November from 9.30pm to 11.30pm, pairing harbor views with Hong Kong-style supper dishes, nostalgic desserts and cocktails inspired by herbal tea. From there, the night can drift toward Tin Hau for a bowl of traditional tong sui or a more contemporary dessert.

The Grand Buffet in Wan Chai is offering a special late-night dining session throughout November.
The Grand Buffet in Wan Chai is offering a special late-night dining session throughout November.
Hotpot in Kowloon City makes for a popular post-concert supper after shows at Kai Tak Sports Park.
Hotpot in Kowloon City makes for a popular post-concert supper after shows at Kai Tak Sports Park.

Concert nights offer a livelier route. With major shows continuing at Kai Tak Sports Park, Kowloon City and To Kwa Wan become natural extensions of the evening, with hotpot, local stir-fries and desserts available well after the encore. Some restaurants stay open until 4am — useful for anyone not quite ready to call it a night after the lights come up.

Then there is the weekday version of late-night Hong Kong: the post-OT meal. Causeway Bay and Central’s SoHo offer the uncomplicated comforts of burgers, fried chicken, pizza, beer and dessert — food that asks little of you after a long day except that you sit down and enjoy it.

For groups who still have energy to spare, Mong Kok and Central lean into a second round of the evening with Japanese hotpot, wagyu, skewers, beer and cocktails. The point is less about a formal meal than the easy ritual of lingering over food while the city stays awake around you.

The most distinctly local route, however, is also the most timeless. In Tsim Sha Tsui and Sham Shui Po, late-night dim sum and Chiu Chow da lang remain part of the city’s nocturnal identity. Har gow, siu mai and char siu bao sit comfortably alongside marinated goose, oyster omelets, chilled seafood and wok-fried dishes, with some restaurants operating around the clock.

And no Hong Kong night is truly finished without something sweet. Across the city, hotel restaurants and neighborhood dessert shops keep serving everything from seasonal Chinese sweet soups to sago puddings and mango pomelo sago — a gentler final course after a long evening out.

Chinese desserts are served until midnight at the Lobby Lounge at Kowloon Shangri-La.

The wider Gourmet Month program also includes a cocktail festival involving nearly 30 bars and a Lan Kwai Fong program with more than 20 restaurants and bars offering workshops, themed nights and DJ sets. Visit the Hong Kong Gourmet Month webpage for more details.

For a city often defined by its speed, late-night dining remains one of Hong Kong’s slower pleasures: one more dish, one more drink, one more conversation before heading home.

Hong Kong Gourmet Monthafter9HKTB

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK to host Consensus flagship conference for three years under HKTB and CoinDesk partnership
NEWS
27-10-2026 21:21 HKT
HKTB launches movie tourism guide featuring 50 films and over 100 filming locations
NEWS
21-10-2026 20:19 HKT
HKTB to plan further ahead as flagship event funding becomes permanent
NEWS
07-10-2026 20:03 HKT
HKTB extends free Halloween night rides to six days for revelers
NEWS
06-10-2026 19:52 HKT
Over 3,000 lanterns lit up at Victoria Park
EXPLORER
17-09-2026 21:04 HKT
Embrace a brighter Mid-Autumn Festival as HK's first International Lantern Spectacular lights up
NEWS
13-09-2026 18:47 HKT
Students uncover HK's hidden tourist gems in contest
NEWS
15-06-2026 07:02 HKT
HK poised for increased tourism as Middle East tensions persist, says HKTB chief
NEWS
09-03-2026 16:01 HKT
HK welcomes global tourism leaders with immersive familiarization trip
NEWS
26-10-2025 17:31 HKT
HK sees 35pc increase in Japanese tourists with unique cultural appeal
NEWS
05-10-2025 19:58 HKT
Mystery woman linked to Jensen Huang affair claims CCTV past, faces spy allegations
WORLD
8 hours ago
Nvidia drops after Huang admits affair, Hong Kong stocks open higher on tech gains
FINANCE
11 hours ago
US believes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had romantic relationship with Chinese businesswoman
CHINA
08-11-2026 19:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.