Where French technique meets oolong tea: Gabriel Le Quang rethinks afternoon tea in HK

For Gabriel Le Quang, the most refined pastry is not necessarily the most complicated-looking one.

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The French pâtissier, who was named Meilleur Ouvrier de France Pâtissier in 2023, has built his career around precision, patience and an instinct for balance — qualities that now shape a limited-edition afternoon tea at Regent Hong Kong.

Rather than approach the collaboration as a parade of elaborate desserts, Le Quang has taken cues from the hotel itself: its curved architectural lines, understated palette and waterfront setting. The resulting collection plays with contrast — structure against softness, richness against lightness — while keeping flavor at the center.

It is an approach that reflects the chef’s own path through French pâtisserie.

Le Quang began his career in Paris, where an early stage at Le Carré des Feuillants sparked his interest in pastry. He later worked with respected names including Delmontel, Stéphane Glacier and Arnaud Larher, before further developing his craft at The Peninsula and Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

His progression culminated in 2023, when he earned the title of Meilleur Ouvrier de France Pâtissier after more than three years of preparation.

“C’est le fruit d’un long cheminement” — “the fruit of a long journey,” he said of the achievement.

That idea of slow refinement carries naturally into his Hong Kong menu, where the details are carefully considered but the flavors remain familiar.

Familiar flavors, sharpened by technique

The savory side begins with caramelized onion, chestnut foam and crispy shallot, setting a warmer, earthier tone before moving into more recognizably French combinations.

A Croque Monsieur is paired with truffle cream, while smoked salmon comes with horseradish mayonnaise and salmon roe. Foie gras mousse is balanced with hazelnut and fig chutney, and mushroom duxelles is lifted by parsley emulsion and garlic chips.

The transition into sweets is deliberately gradual.

From right: the Oolong Caramel Millefeuille, Grapefruit and Coconut Charlotte, and the Walnut Paris-Brest.

Praline chocolate cookies, almond and fig travel cake and passionfruit-mango chocolate bonbons introduce the pastry portion before the more sculptural signatures arrive.

Among them, the Walnut Paris-Brest is perhaps the clearest expression of Le Quang’s French foundations. The classic choux pastry is reworked with walnut croustillant, praline and crémeux, layering different expressions of the same ingredient rather than relying on excess sweetness.

The Oolong Caramel Millefeuille provides the most obvious meeting point between French technique and an Asian flavor reference. Crisp puff pastry is layered with oolong tea pastry cream, brown caramel and white opaline, allowing the tea’s fragrance to temper the richness of the caramel.

For contrast, Grapefruit and Coconut moves in a brighter direction, combining sponge, coconut crémeux, dacquoise and grapefruit compote for a sharper citrus finish.

Selected desserts also use chocolate from Weiss, the Saint-Étienne chocolatier founded in 1882, continuing Le Quang’s preference for ingredients that can carry a composition without being overly manipulated.

Regent Hong Kong Executive Pastry Chef Andy Yeung worked closely with Gabriel Le Quang to develop the new afternoon tea menu.

Pastry as design

There is a visual logic running through the collection too.

Rounded and circular silhouettes echo elements of Regent Hong Kong’s interiors, while the restrained colors keep the pastries closer to architectural objects than decorative showpieces. The effect is polished but quiet — less about spectacle than proportion.

That restraint is important to understanding Le Quang’s style. His MOF title may suggest technical virtuosity, but the afternoon tea is not built to announce technique at every turn. Instead, much of the craft sits beneath the surface: in how crisp pastry meets cream, how acidity cuts through richness, or how a familiar form is subtly rebalanced.

It is perhaps the most interesting tension in the menu. Years of training, competition and exacting technique are distilled into something designed to disappear in a few bites.

At Regent Hong Kong, Le Quang’s pastries are served against Victoria Harbour at The Lobby Lounge, but the view is almost incidental to the chef’s larger idea: that precision need not feel rigid, and luxury need not always announce itself loudly. Sometimes, the most difficult work is the kind that looks effortless.

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marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

