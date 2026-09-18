logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOD & WINE

Inside Maxim's mooncake factory: where technology meets tradition

FOOD & WINE
48 mins ago

by

Marco Lam

logo
logo
logo
Human experience and oversight remain an important part of Maxim’s mooncake production despite growing automation.
Human experience and oversight remain an important part of Maxim’s mooncake production despite growing automation.

Making mooncakes at scale is a surprisingly high-tech affair. At Maxim's, millions of mooncakes are produced during Mid-Autumn celebrations, with the brand now sold in more than 20 countries and over 300 cities.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

For Eddie Wu, director of factories, food manufacturing at Maxim’s Group, the challenge is not simply volume, but consistency.

“We must uphold the highest standards at every stage, from ingredient selection, product development and production to inspection and dispatch,” he said.

Eddie Wu speaks with a factory worker as Maxim’s prepares for the Mid-Autumn production peak.
Eddie Wu speaks with a factory worker as Maxim’s prepares for the Mid-Autumn production peak.

Take the classic White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with Two Egg Yolks. Salted eggs are washed and cracked in Hong Kong rather than using ready-made yolks. Meanwhile, Xianglian lotus seeds from Hunan are processed into a smooth paste.

Automation then takes over much of the repetitive work. Robotic systems place yolks into the filling, wrap the pastry and shape each mooncake. A robotic egg-wash arm adjusts to different sizes and heights, applying the wash at controlled pressure and angles for more even browning.

Artificial intelligence is also built into the line. A visual-recognition system identifies different mooncake varieties and directs them to tunnel ovens with the appropriate settings, while X-ray inspection checks the position of salted egg yolks and packaging contents. Vacuum leak detectors, metal detection and regular sampling add further layers of quality control.

Human experience and oversight remain an important part of Maxim’s mooncake production despite growing automation.
Human experience and oversight remain an important part of Maxim’s mooncake production despite growing automation.
Human experience and oversight remain an important part of Maxim’s mooncake production despite growing automation.
A robotic egg-wash arm applies egg wash to mooncakes with controlled pressure and angles for more even browning.
Mooncakes move along the production line before entering the oven for baking.

Yet Wu stresses that the factory is not moving toward a fully automated future.

“Automation supports repetitive work, while experienced frontline and technical teams concentrate on quality management, process optimization, product development and final judgment,” he said.

Maxim’s adds that operating its own local production facilities allows closer oversight of development, manufacturing and food-safety testing.

“Our approach is ‘traditional foundations with modern interpretation’,” Wu said. “Innovation is not intended to replace the classics.”

Looking ahead, he expects mooncake factories to become more intelligent, connected and data-driven. But the aim, he added, is not to remove people from the process.

“Technology should always help people make better products rather than replace the values behind them.”

For Maxim’s, that means using machines to sharpen precision and consistency while keeping human judgment – and the sense of reunion behind the Mid-Autumn Festival – at the center.

Maxim'smooncakeMid-AutumnEddie Wu

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival falls on September 25.
Hong Kong’s best Mid-Autumn moon-viewing spots
LEISURE
15-09-2026 17:50 HKT
Carmen Chiu (left) said Maxim's Group looks to keep Mid-Autumn traditions relevant to a new generation.
The evolving meaning of mooncakes
FOOD & WINE
15-09-2026 06:00 HKT
HKTB to host first international lantern event this Mid-Autumn
NEWS
27-08-2026 19:50 HKT
Hong Kong MX Mooncakes rolls out new sweet and savory flavors with limited-edition gift boxes this year.
Maxim’s makes mooncake magic this Mid-Autumn
FOOD & WINE
22-07-2026 01:32 HKT
Maxim's Group brands offer promotions worth up to $1m to mark 70th anniversary 
NEWS
09-07-2026 15:45 HKT
Martin Lee, Chief Operating Officer (Chinese & Western Restaurants) of Maxim's Group
Maxim's COO urges Chinese restaurant transformation amid shifting demands
NEWS
30-03-2026 11:37 HKT
Mooncake scams surge ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival
NEWS
29-09-2025 19:05 HKT
The company has not commented on Ma’s involvement or in what capacity he may have returned. Photo by REUTERS
Jack Ma sightings hint at bid to 'Make Alibaba Great Again'
INNOVATION
16-09-2025 16:43 HKT
Yunnan X Cantonese: Maxim's introduces fusion cuisine this July
NEWS
16-07-2025 19:03 HKT
Coffee Voyage 2026 takes Hong Kong on a cross-district caffeine trail
FOOD & WINE
09-09-2026 19:16 HKT
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
16-09-2026 05:41 HKT
Officer injured in 2005 knife attack dies after over 20 years paralysed
NEWS
17-09-2026 00:27 HKT
source: online
Naked woman spotted strolling through Lan Kwai Fong late at night
SOCIAL BUZZ
16-09-2026 18:04 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.