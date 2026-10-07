logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKTB to plan further ahead as flagship event funding becomes permanent

NEWS
37 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

The Hong Kong Tourism Board will have greater scope to plan ahead after additional annual funding for flagship events is regularized, Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Vivian Sum Fong-kwang said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Her remarks came at an HKTB reception celebrating the achievements of Hong Kong’s tourism and hotel industries on the international stage.

Speaking at the event, Sum highlighted the inclusion of five Hong Kong hotels in this year’s The World’s 50 Best Hotels list, with Rosewood Hong Kong taking the top spot for a second consecutive year.

Several local restaurants and bars were also recognized in international culinary rankings, while Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific ranked highly in global aviation ratings.

Sum said the achievements were not coincidental, but reflected the industry’s sustained pursuit of quality and reinforced Hong Kong’s position as a leading international tourism destination.

As set out in the latest Policy Address, additional annual funding for flagship events will be regularized, giving the Tourism Board greater certainty to develop longer-term marketing strategies, she said.

An annual mega-event framework will also be organized around three themes: the International Arts Season from February to May, the Chinese Arts Season from June to September, and the Festive Mega Events Season from October to the following February.

Sum said the aim was to encourage visitors to stay longer and spend more across the tourism and hospitality sectors.

HKTB chairman Peter Lam Kin-ngok said changing visitor expectations and increasingly intense regional competition were pushing the industry to improve its offerings and work more closely together to give travelers more reasons to return.

He pointed to a series of upcoming events, including the Hong Kong Cyclothon on Sunday, followed by Hong Kong Halloween Month and the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival.

Sonia Cheng Chi-man, chief executive of Rosewood Hotel Group, credited the industry’s tens of thousands of workers for its international recognition and called for sustained investment in young talent.

“After all, people make the place,” Cheng said, adding that genuine human connections and cultural exchange remained at the heart of hospitality.

She also thanked the government, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau and the Tourism Board for their support, saying she hoped the industry could continue telling Hong Kong’s stories together.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
San Tin section of Northern Metropolis Highway to open in 2034
NEWS
53 mins ago
Wine & Dine Festival returns with bigger venue and 340-plus booths
NEWS
1 hour ago
Police seize record $31m etomidate haul in Lai Chi Kok
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong port to shift from 'Volume to Value', says Mable Chan
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong exports surge 53pc in first eight months, says commerce chief
NEWS
1 hour ago
New movie-themed tourism route in the works linking Yau Ma Tei police station and Temple Street
NEWS
1 hour ago
Defense challenges account of confrontation over Abby Choi’s Kadoorie Hill flat
NEWS
2 hours ago
Parents arrested after the Tuen Mun girl seen carrying bags of beer
NEWS
2 hours ago
Education Bureau records 86 suspected student suicides in three years
NEWS
3 hours ago
Typhoon season winds down as HK faces low October risk 
NEWS
3 hours ago
MTR clarifies ticketing procedure after mainland student says penalty differed between ID types
SOCIAL BUZZ
20 hours ago
Tuen Mun girl filmed carrying heavy bags of beer sparks child welfare concerns
NEWS
16 hours ago
U.S. dollar and Euro notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS
Euro sinks to 17-month low as French fiscal woes spur contagion fears
FINANCE
05-10-2026 14:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.