HKTB extends free Halloween night rides to six days for revelers

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Over 3,000 lanterns lit up at Victoria Park
17-09-2026 21:04 HKT
Students uncover HK's hidden tourist gems in contest
15-06-2026 07:02 HKT
HK welcomes global tourism leaders with immersive familiarization trip
26-10-2025 17:31 HKT
HK sees 35pc increase in Japanese tourists with unique cultural appeal
05-10-2025 19:58 HKT
HKTB showcases Muslim-friendly tourism with culinary delights
14-09-2025 15:12 HKT
Football legends savor HK's delights during World Football Summit visit
04-09-2025 12:51 HKT
HKTB launches campaign with Tencent to showcase city's culture
02-08-2025 15:44 HKT
Anthony Lau Chun-hon returns as Tourism Board Executive Director
02-07-2025 13:18 HKT
September heat ranks among highest on record as Hong Kong turns drier
05-10-2026 18:24 HKT
Abby Choi's remains found in soup pots with carrots, court hears
05-10-2026 13:53 HKT