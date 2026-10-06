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HONG KONG
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NEWS

HKTB extends free Halloween night rides to six days for revelers

NEWS
22 mins ago
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Free Halloween night rides on Citybus open-top sightseeing buses and Hong Kong Tramways party trams will expand to six days during the city’s inaugural "Hong Kong Halloween Month," the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) announced.

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Originally scheduled for three Saturday evenings, the rides will now run on October 17–18, October 24–25, and October 30–31, covering two Saturdays, two Sundays, Halloween Eve and Halloween Day. 

The sightseeing buses will shuttle passengers between major Halloween hotspots across Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, departing every 45 minutes starting at 6pm.

Four additional boarding points will be available for riders, including Statue Square in Central, Langham Place in Mong Kok, Kai Tak Sports Park, and Tsim Sha Tsui Centre. 

Meanwhile, party trams will operate hourly starting at 6pm along a designated Hong Kong Island route between Causeway Bay and Western Market in Sheung Wan.

To encourage locals and visitors to immerse themselves in the festivities, the HKTB is offering free ride tickets to visitors who dress in Halloween costumes and meet minimum spending thresholds at participating merchants.

The promotion applies to designated properties operated by HKTB partners, including Hongkong Land, Kai Tak Sports Park, Langham Place, and Sino Group, with tickets redeemable on a first-come, first-served basis.

HKTB will also run a social media campaign with prizes, inviting participants to post Halloween photos and videos from Hong Kong on Instagram, Xiaohongshu or Weibo, using designated tags and hashtags.

Halloween night ridesHong Kong Halloween MonthHKTB

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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