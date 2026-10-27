HK to host Consensus flagship conference for three years under HKTB and CoinDesk partnership

Hong Kong will host Consensus, the global digital asset and artificial intelligence conference, for three consecutive years from 2027 to 2029, following the signing of a strategic partnership between the Hong Kong Tourism Board and CoinDesk on October 27.

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Under the Memorandum of Understanding, the flagship Asian gathering will continue to be staged in the city, beginning with Consensus Hong Kong 2027 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from February 1 to 3.

The collaboration is designed to reinforce Hong Kong's standing as an international financial and innovation hub while attracting high-value convention, exhibition, and business visitors to the city.

Expanding focus to artificial intelligence and regional connectivity

Consensus initially debuted in Hong Kong in 2025 before returning in 2026. The new three-year agreement solidifies Hong Kong as the permanent home of the conference's Asian flagship edition, bringing together international policymakers, institutional investors, entrepreneurs, technology firms, and startups across fintech, Web3, and emerging sectors.

Consensus Hong Kong Chairman Michael Lau explained that the conference had received strong industry engagement since its local launch.

He pointed out that Hong Kong offers an advantageous commercial environment, well-developed infrastructure, and direct links to mainland China as well as international markets, making the city a natural base for the annual summit.

Lau also noted that as digital assets and artificial intelligence increasingly converge, future editions will incorporate artificial intelligence as a core theme alongside blockchain and digital finance.

He expressed confidence that working closely with tourism authorities over the next three editions will encourage cross-sector collaboration and enhance Hong Kong's reputation as a premier innovation hub in Asia.

The agreement was formalized at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, where HKTB Executive Director Anthony Lau and Michael Lau signed the document.

The ceremony was witnessed by HKTB Chairman Dr. Peter Lam and Sean Whipkey, institutional sales director of CoinDesk’s parent company Bullish Group, alongside industry delegates from the tourism, fintech, and technology sectors.

Driving mega-event economic benefits and high-value business tourism

Tourism officials highlighted that the multi-year partnership represents a strong vote of confidence from the international digital economy in Hong Kong’s institutional strengths.

Dr. Lam stated that Consensus Hong Kong serves as a vital platform for cross-border cooperation and commercial exchange rather than merely an industry conference.

He emphasized that convening global leaders from the fintech, Web3, and digital asset sectors strengthens Hong Kong’s role as a super-connector between mainland China and global markets.

He added that the influx of high-spending business travelers would generate significant spillover benefits for local hotels, food and beverage outlets, retail businesses, and professional service providers.

Beyond the main conference program, previous editions of Consensus Hong Kong have catalyzed over 350 side events across the city, including investment forums, networking gatherings, and startup showcases.

The tourism board expects the extended partnership to sustain this momentum, further elevating Hong Kong’s profile as a premier destination for major international conventions and technological exchange.