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FOOD & WINE

How wine programs help HK hotels capture overnight travelers

FOOD & WINE
1 hour ago
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Sam Wong
Sam Wong

As Hong Kong's changing tourism landscape forces a rethink in hospitality, hotels are leveraging unique experiences and competitive pricing to win over high-spending customers—with The Lounge's curated wine program carving out an encouraging path.

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Nestled within the Victoria Harbour-facing New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel, The Lounge houses more than 1,000 fine wine labels, including classic vintages, rare pours, and hidden boutique gems.

“The Lounge plays an important role in enhancing the overall guest experience and strengthening the hotel's appeal to overnight visitors,” said Sam Wong, Director of Wine at The Lounge.

+1

Wong explained that the venue's distinctive wine portfolio, extensive collection, and curated experiences, such as professional sommelier recommendations, have generated significant exposure across social media and traditional media channels, particularly in Mainland China and other key international markets.
 
Since the venue reopened following a major renovation, Wong has noticed a broadening consumer demographic. While wine lovers, students, and industry professionals still remain as the core audience, it has expanded considerably to include lifestyle travelers.

“For some travelers, these unique offerings become part of the reason for choosing the hotel and contribute to a more memorable stay in Hong Kong,” Wong noted.

While the wine cellar remains a major attraction, visitors are increasingly drawn to the live entertainment, curated food offerings, and distinctive atmosphere, as the venue aims to evolve from a traditional wine-tasting venue into a dynamic lifestyle destination.

For example, the venue regularly launches limited-time wine experiences which are accompanied by live music. Its latest offerings include the Loire Valley Two-Hour Free-Flow Wine Experience and the Premium Magnum Wine Flight, which features premium wines served by the glass from impressive magnum-format bottles.

Regarding the synergy generated by the government’s efforts to promote mega-events, management has observed a noticeable increase in both visitor traffic and wine revenue during major events and large-scale concerts.

These occasions typically drive higher hotel occupancy, which in turn benefits The Lounge, Wong added. He stressed that these premium wine experiences successfully capture the attention of in-house guests who may not have been familiar with the venue prior to their arrival.

Beyond attracting overnight travelers, Wong pointed out that local consumers seeking unique dining and social experiences have also shown increasing interest in the lounge experience.
Recognizing that today’s Hong Kong consumers are increasingly value-conscious and expect greater price transparency, the venue has adopted a highly competitive pricing strategy, offering wines at prices comparable to those of specialist wine retailers.

“Our goal is to deliver outstanding value without compromising on quality or service,” Wong emphasized.

The Lounge was crowned "Best Wine Bar" at the Hong Kong Best Bars Awards 2026 by RBHK, and secured the prestigious Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence in both 2025 and 2026.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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