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NEWS

Mainland tourists embrace slow travel in Stanley as local retailers face golden week chill

NEWS
2 hours ago
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As the National Day Golden Week holiday begins, many mainland tourists are choosing to bypass Hong Kong’s bustling urban centers in favor of Stanley, a seaside town known for its European flair. 

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Visitors have praised the area’s relaxed pace, making it a popular spot for leisurely "city walks." A firsthand look at the coastal district revealed a tranquil atmosphere, with mainland tourists making up the majority of visitors and major spots remaining comfortably uncrowded. 

However, local retailers reported that this influx has failed to boost their bottom lines, as tourists increasingly prioritize experiences over shopping.

A tranquil escape with European charm

For some mainland visitors, the decision to visit Stanley was fueled by nostalgia and social media recommendations. One traveler from Shanghai shared that he was drawn to the area by classic Hong Kong television dramas. 

Arriving for a spontaneous stroll, he found the seaside promenade to be exceptionally relaxing compared to the busy downtown districts. 

He also expressed appreciation for the festive events, noting that his positive experience watching the National Day fireworks last year motivated him to return this holiday season.

Other holidaymakers have planned multi-day itineraries to make the most of the golden week. 

A visitor from Nanjing remarked on the stark contrast between the quiet streets of Stanley and the noisy city center, planning to spend her day taking photos and relaxing over tea and food with her family.

Meanwhile, a tourist from Shenzhen explained that she discovered Stanley through recommendations on the social media platform Xiaohongshu, which highlighted the area's southern French coastal charm. 

Having enjoyed the spectacular fireworks the previous evening, she spent her day exploring the seaside town in hopes of catching a sunset before returning home.

Retailers struggle as consumer habits shift

Despite the steady stream of sightseers, traditional merchants in Stanley are facing uphill battles. A long-time gift shop owner on Stanley Market Road observed that while holiday foot traffic has improved slightly, actual sales remain disappointing as visitors browse without buying. 

He noted that the current crowd consists mostly of young mainland travelers and families, while high-spending Western tourists have become a rare sight. 

Local shopkeepers point out that the modern traveler’s spending habits have changed drastically. The days of impulse buying have been replaced by a preference for outdoor activities and cultural exploration. 

Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce has severely dampened the appeal of physical souvenir shops. Business has become so quiet that some vendors chose not to open at all during the holiday, calculating that low sales would not even cover basic operating costs.

A scenic sanctuary for local residents

While the evolution of tourism has brought challenges for retailers, Stanley’s spacious environment has cemented its status as a holiday sanctuary for local residents looking to escape both the crowded city center and the massive wave of people traveling north to mainland China. 

Among the locals enjoying the holiday was a resident who chose to spend her day off walking her dog along the promenade. She noted that the traffic heading to the south side of Hong Kong Island was surprisingly smooth. 

Amid the popular trend of Hong Kong residents traveling across the border for cheaper shopping, she preferred to stay behind, finding that a slow-paced holiday at home brought a unique sense of happiness and ease.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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