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FOOD & WINE

A feast for the fearless: Disgusting Food Museum opens in Hong Kong

FOOD & WINE
31 mins ago

by

Marco Lam

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The exhibition features five zones.
The exhibition features five zones.
The exhibition features five zones.
The exhibition features five zones.

Would you dare to taste fermented shark, snack on crickets or try a spoonful of Sweden's notoriously pungent herring? Hong Kong's latest food experience is serving up something decidedly different.

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The world's first Disgusting Food Museum from Sweden is landing in Kai Tak’s AIRSIDE mall on September 29, bringing more than 80 unusual delicacies from 35 countries to the city. Having attracted over 500,000 visitors worldwide, the Swedish exhibition will run at GATE33 Gallery until November 26.

Visitors receive a complimentary vomit bag before entering five themed zones exploring the world's most controversial foods, from Greenland's fermented seabirds and Southeast Asia's fertilized duck eggs to Sardinia's maggot-infested cheese.

Food Aromas experience custom-crafted by local perfumers
Food Aromas experience custom-crafted by local perfumers

Smell is a major part of the adventure. Local perfumers have recreated some of the exhibits' distinctive aromas, allowing visitors to experience foods they may never encounter in everyday life.

But the real test awaits at The Final Bite tasting bar, where every ticket holder can sample a selection of unusual foods under staff guidance at no additional charge.

Those feeling adventurous can start with crunchy cricket snacks, tangy sauerkraut juice or Australia's famously salty Vegemite before moving on to the ultimate challenges: Swedish surströmming, a fermented herring, and Icelandic hákarl, made from fermented shark. Visitors who complete the challenge earn the title of "Tastebud Warrior."

Sheep's milk cheese with live maggots
Sheep's milk cheese with live maggots
The 'Tasting Bar' at the exhibition
The 'Tasting Bar' at the exhibition

Beyond the unusual flavors, the museum explores how culture shapes our eating habits and whether alternative foods, including insects and lab-grown meat, could offer more sustainable options.

Co-founder Andreas Ahrens said the exhibition encourages visitors to reconsider their perceptions of food, noting that "what is a prized delicacy to one person might be a nightmare to another."

For those who develop a taste for the unusual, exclusive Hong Kong merchandise will be available, including Bugillipop blind-box lollipops containing edible insects.

Tickets range from HK$68 to HK$88 for adults and HK$48 to HK$68 for children aged four to 11. Children aged three or under can enter free with a paying adult.

Whether visitors leave with a new favorite snack or simply a memorable story, the museum offers a chance to discover just how adventurous their taste buds really are.

Disgusting Food Museumfoodtasting

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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