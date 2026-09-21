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FOOD & WINE

A new flavor playbook for the mooncake

FOOD & WINE
1 hour ago

by

Marco Lam

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A growing range of flavors reflects Maxim’s push to bring more innovation and variety to the mooncake category.
A growing range of flavors reflects Maxim’s push to bring more innovation and variety to the mooncake category.

Spicy beef, Dubai chocolate and chef-led creations are giving this year’s mooncake season a noticeably more adventurous edge.

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For Maxim’s, flavor innovation has become an important way to respond to consumers who are increasingly open to experimentation and exposed to global food trends.

Among this year’s launches are Spicy Beef Mooncakes, designed for those drawn to bolder savory flavors; Dubai Chocolate Snowy Mooncakes, inspired by the indulgent dessert trending internationally; and Chef David Lai Mooncakes, which bring a more refined culinary approach to the festive category.

Spicy Beef Mooncakes
Spicy Beef Mooncakes

The brand has also refreshed its Lava Mooncake series with a special design by Hong Kong-rooted illustrator Victor Ngai, bringing visual storytelling into the gifting experience.

Carmen Chiu, director of branded products at Maxim’s Food Group, said the aim is not simply to create something unusual for novelty’s sake, but to develop products that feel relevant to how consumers eat, shop and gift today.

“Tradition should inspire us, not confine us,” she said.

Super Lemon Mooncake
Super Lemon Mooncake

That means looking beyond flavor alone. Packaging, limited editions, artistic collaborations and presentation have become increasingly important as consumers seek products that feel more distinctive and personal.

The Victor Ngai collaboration, for instance, turns the mooncake box into part of the product experience rather than simply a container. Chiu said design now plays a greater role in how consumers choose and share festive gifts.

“For us, design is not decoration alone. It is a way to help cultural traditions speak more vividly to contemporary audiences,” she said.

Changing preferences among younger consumers are also influencing the pace of innovation. Maxim’s sees growing demand for products that offer discovery, personality and stronger visual identity, while still delivering the quality expected of a festive gift.

Dubai Chocolate Snowy Mooncakes
Dubai Chocolate Snowy Mooncakes

Spicy Beef Mooncakes reflect interest in more adventurous savory profiles, while Dubai Chocolate Snowy Mooncakes tap into globally influenced premium dessert culture. Chef-led products, meanwhile, appeal to consumers looking for greater craftsmanship and a more sophisticated dining experience.

Chiu said innovation is ultimately about widening the appeal of the category rather than replacing its best-known products.

With consumers becoming more curious and tastes increasingly global, the mooncake is no longer confined to a familiar flavor formula – and that is creating more room for experimentation each Mid-Autumn season.

As tastes evolve, consumers are increasingly looking for more choice, from familiar classics to bolder and more contemporary flavors.
As tastes evolve, consumers are increasingly looking for more choice, from familiar classics to bolder and more contemporary flavors.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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