Coffee Voyage 2026 takes Hong Kong on a cross-district caffeine trail

Hong Kong’s coffee scene will stretch across three neighborhoods this October as more than 40 coffee shops and dessert brands from Japan and Hong Kong come together for the inaugural Coffee Voyage 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Presented by Swire Properties, the cross-district festival begins on International Coffee Day on October 1 and will travel from Starstreet Precinct to the Taikoo area before concluding at Citygate Outlets later in the month.

More than 12 participating brands will be making their Hong Kong debut, while award-winning baristas, local coffee names, desserts, art installations and sustainability workshops will broaden the experience beyond the cup.

The festival will run at Starstreet Precinct from October 1 to 4, followed by Cityplaza and Taikoo Place from October 8 to 11, before reaching Citygate Outlets from October 22 to 25.

Part of the organizer’s proceeds will be donated to ENGAGE’s “Coffee Express” under the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals and the Agency for Volunteer Service, adding a social element to the month-long program.

Japanese coffee talent comes to Hong Kong

A strong Japanese presence runs through this year’s lineup, bringing several established cafés and coffee professionals to Hong Kong for the first time.

Among them is OGAWA COFFEE, a Kyoto institution with a history spanning about 70 years and a roster of award-winning baristas.

Japanese barista champion Akihiro Okada, founder of Okaffe Kyoto, will also take part, alongside Junichi Yamaguchi of here Kyoto, a winner of the Coffee Fest World Latte Art Championship.

Ippei Nishio, founder of the minimalist Direct Coffee Kyoto and a judge at major Japanese coffee competitions, is another name joining the festival, while EINS Coffee’s Kazunari Naniwa arrives after winning the 2025 DRIP & DROP Latte Art Competition.

The wider lineup includes Mel Coffee Roasters, as well as ABOUT US COFFEE, founded by Yasunari Sawanoi, winner of the 2022 Coffee Collection World Discover competition.

Osaka-based ULT Coffee will also be represented. Founded by Boram Um, a three-time Brazilian Barista Champion and winner of the 2023 World Barista Championship in Athens, the café was included in the World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops 2026.

Hong Kong’s own coffee scene will have a strong presence as well.

Ah Jeng’s Coffee Club, founded by Commercial Radio DJ Ah Jeng, joins local names including Blossom, Sip Coffee and White Goats Coffee.

LoCoFARMS will add another local dimension by highlighting locally grown produce and sustainable agriculture.

Coffee will not be the only reason to linger. Japanese and Hong Kong dessert makers will also appear, including century-old Japanese confectionery brand Nakajima Taishodo, which is making its Hong Kong debut, alongside local favorite Sugar Brothers.

Coffee grounds find a second life

Coffee Voyage is also using the festival to explore what happens after the final sip.

Event booths will incorporate decorations made using coffee-ground tie-dye techniques, while wastewater and used coffee grounds generated during the festival will be collected for upcycling.

Workshops will invite visitors to turn coffee grounds into practical products such as body scrubs and handmade soap, introducing a more hands-on way of looking at waste generated by everyday coffee drinking.

Wooden and metal materials used in the festival setups will also be recycled after the event.

The approach turns sustainability into part of the visitor experience rather than a separate message, showing how an ingredient usually discarded at the end of the brewing process can take on another purpose.

Art with a coffee accent

Coffee culture will also cross into illustration and design through a collaboration with Japanese artist Yu Nagaba, known for his minimalist line drawings.

Nagaba has created exclusive illustrations for Coffee Voyage, which will appear across installations designed for the festival.

A collection of limited-edition merchandise will also feature his work, bringing together coffee, art and contemporary lifestyle in a setting designed to encourage visitors to explore as much as drink.

With the festival moving through three very different parts of Hong Kong, each stop is intended to take on its own character.

Coffee Voyage 2026 schedule

First stop: Starstreet Precinct

Coffee Voyage opens in the streets around Wan Chai’s Starstreet Precinct, where independent dining, lifestyle and cultural spaces give the first leg a neighborhood feel.

A guest barista will appear during the opening stage of the festival, while participating coffee and dessert brands will set up across the precinct.

The setting lends itself to a slower coffee crawl, allowing visitors to move between specialty brews and the area’s shops and restaurants.

Dates: October 1–4, 2026

Time: 11 am–6.30 pm

Location: Starstreet Precinct

Highlight: Opening stop of Coffee Voyage, beginning on International Coffee Day

What to expect: Specialty coffee, dessert brands and guest barista appearances

Second stop: Cityplaza and Taikoo Place

The festival then moves east to the Taikoo community, taking place across Cityplaza and Taikoo Place.

Here, the focus shifts toward bringing coffee culture into both the neighborhood and working-day routines, with the two locations connecting shoppers, residents and the office community.

EAST Hong Kong will also feature a specialty coffee brand from Osaka.

On October 11, a Coffee Run will combine exercise and coffee, offering a more social interpretation of the familiar weekend café ritual.

Dates: October 8–11, 2026

Time: 11 am–6.30 pm

Locations: Cityplaza and Taikoo Place

Highlight: Japanese specialty coffee at EAST Hong Kong

Special event: Coffee Run on October 11

What to expect: Coffee, community activities and a mix of local and overseas brands



Finale: Citygate Outlets

Coffee Voyage concludes on Lantau Island, with Citygate Outlets hosting the final four days of the festival.

Organizers describe it as the first coffee festival of its kind on Lantau, bringing together Japanese and Hong Kong brands in a setting shaped by international visitors and the local community.

Guest celebrities are also expected to make appearances during the finale.

Dates: October 22–25, 2026

Time: 11 am–6.30 pm

Location: Citygate Outlets

Highlight: Final stop of Coffee Voyage and its first Lantau edition

What to expect: Japanese and local coffee brands, desserts and guest appearances

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

