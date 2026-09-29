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FOOD & WINE

Martin Yan reunites chefs in Hong Kong for a taste of culinary innovation

FOOD & WINE
29-09-2026 12:45 HKT
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Legendary TV chef Martin Yan (second left), Exotica Umami sauce developer and Exotica Gelatea founder Dan Gan (center), renowned chef Anthony Lai (first left), Mr. Wolf chef Jamie Draper (second right), and celebrity chef Alvin Leung (first right), pose for a photo at the event. (Photo by organizer)
Legendary TV chef Martin Yan (second left), Exotica Umami sauce developer and Exotica Gelatea founder Dan Gan (center), renowned chef Anthony Lai (first left), Mr. Wolf chef Jamie Draper (second right), and celebrity chef Alvin Leung (first right), pose for a photo at the event. (Photo by organizer)

“If Yan can cook, so can you!” For generations of Hong Kong viewers, the line is instantly familiar.

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At 77, celebrity chef and television host Martin Yan shows little sign of slowing down. He was back in Hong Kong this week for “Conversation with the Masters” at Tao Li Chinese Restaurant in New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel, joining a group of chefs for a culinary showcase centered on a locally developed multipurpose sauce, Exotica Umami EX M.

The evening brought together chefs from different culinary backgrounds, including Chinese master chef Anthony Lai, recipient of the 2025 Hong Kong Gastronomic Yearbook Lifetime Achievement Award, and Jamie Draper, chef of Mr. Wolf in Central.

Also taking part were Li Ying Ki, Lai Wai Hung, William Ma, Peter Find, Rafa Gil, Florian Muller and Guillaume Sejourne, alongside executive chefs from leading hotels, restaurant groups and private clubs in Hong Kong.

The focus of the night was not simply on fine dining, but on how everyday kitchen techniques could be used to improve frozen ingredients — a practical concern for restaurants balancing cost, consistency and quality.

Many of the meats and seafood served during the event had originally been frozen. After being treated with EX M, the dishes were presented with the aim of improving moisture retention, texture and overall depth of flavor.

Many of the meat and seafood dishes served that evening were originally made with frozen ingredients, but after being treated with EX M, they showed noticeable improvements in moisture retention, texture and mouthfeel. (Photo by organizer)
Many of the meat and seafood dishes served that evening were originally made with frozen ingredients, but after being treated with EX M, they showed noticeable improvements in moisture retention, texture and mouthfeel. (Photo by organizer)
Many of the meat and seafood dishes served that evening were originally made with frozen ingredients, but after being treated with EX M, they showed noticeable improvements in moisture retention, texture and mouthfeel. (Photo by organizer)
Many of the meat and seafood dishes served that evening were originally made with frozen ingredients, but after being treated with EX M, they showed noticeable improvements in moisture retention, texture and mouthfeel. (Photo by organizer)

Rather than replacing a chef’s intended flavor profile, the sauce is designed to work as an enhancer. It can be brushed, marinated, soaked, braised or used during pan-frying — techniques already familiar in professional kitchens — and can also be incorporated into sauces and desserts.

During the tasting, the effect was perhaps most noticeable in dishes where texture mattered. Frozen seafood appeared firmer and juicier, while the seasoning added a fuller, lingering savory quality often described in Japanese cuisine as “kokumi,” or richness and depth.

The demonstration drew plenty of curiosity from the chefs, with several asking about proportions and preparation methods as dishes were served.

For Yan, the event also offered a reminder of a career that has helped introduce Chinese cooking to international audiences. He began appearing on television in Canada in the late 1970s before Yan Can Cook turned his fast knife skills, humor and signature catchphrase into a familiar sight in households around the world.

Martin Yan appeared in good health and high spirits at the event, chatting and laughing throughout with his trademark energy. (Photo by organizer)
Martin Yan appeared in good health and high spirits at the event, chatting and laughing throughout with his trademark energy. (Photo by organizer)

His return to Hong Kong also comes amid renewed nostalgia for the television personality. Earlier this year, veteran actress Louise Lee shared a photo with Yan on social media, prompting viewers to recall his cooking shows and famous line.

For diners curious to try the sauce outside the showcase, Sun Fook Kee Yu Yuan in Causeway Bay will introduce a special menu from October 1 featuring dishes such as pan-fried scallops with pepper honey sauce, fish maw, boiled sliced Dongshan lamb and steamed fish prepared with EX M.

Yan will also return to New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel on November 23 to host a public Exotica Umami EX M dinner. Ticket details will be announced later through the hotel and JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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