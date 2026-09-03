Dairy Queen makes sweet Hong Kong comeback with four new stores

For some Hongkongers, the sight of a Dairy Queen cup being flipped upside down may stir memories from decades past. For a younger generation, it could soon become a new dessert ritual.

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The American soft-serve chain is returning to Hong Kong this November, with four stores planned across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, the New Territories and the outlying islands.

Its first flagship store will open at One Causeway Bay on Gloucester Road, bringing the brand back to the district where it first established a Hong Kong presence in 1979. A second confirmed location will open at The ANGLE, a new shopping mall in Kwun Tong. Details of the remaining two locations have yet to be announced.

Founded in Illinois in 1940, Dairy Queen has grown into an international restaurant and dessert chain, with more than 7,700 locations worldwide. Its return to Hong Kong forms part of a wider expansion plan announced by International Dairy Queen last year, under which its franchise partner plans to establish 60 outlets in Hong Kong by 2034.

At the center of the comeback will inevitably be the Blizzard, the thick soft-serve dessert that has become one of Dairy Queen’s signatures.

First introduced in 1985, the Blizzard mixes soft serve with ingredients ranging from cookie and chocolate pieces to fruit and other toppings.

But part of its appeal has always been in the presentation.

The dessert is thick enough for staff to briefly turn the cup upside down before handing it to customers — a familiar Dairy Queen ritual designed to demonstrate its dense texture. It is a small piece of theater that has become almost as recognizable as the dessert itself.

Hong Kong offerings are expected to include Blizzard combinations with ingredients such as cookie crumbs, brownies, brown sugar mochi and mango sauce, bringing both familiar and more regionally adapted flavors into the mix.

The Causeway Bay opening also gives the comeback a nostalgic symmetry. Dairy Queen previously operated in the district under a Chinese name in the late 1970s, making its return to the same neighborhood almost five decades after its first arrival a nod to an earlier chapter of Hong Kong’s dining scene.

In Kwun Tong, meanwhile, Dairy Queen will join the growing food and retail lineup at The ANGLE.

The mall has been gradually adding restaurants and retailers since May, as the neighborhood continues its transformation from a traditional industrial district into a broader commercial and lifestyle destination.

For Dairy Queen, however, November appears to be only the beginning.

With dozens more Hong Kong stores planned over the coming years, the brand is making a considerably bigger commitment to the city than a single nostalgic comeback.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

