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FOOD & WINE

A table for Nepal: Eight Hong Kong dining names unite for a cause

FOOD & WINE
9 mins ago
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Some of Hong Kong’s leading chefs and hospitality names will come together for a one-off charity lunch next Saturday, turning the dining room at three-Michelin-starred Amber into a fundraising effort for communities affected by the recent flash floods in Nepal.

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The 16-hands lunch on September 12 will bring together talent from eight of the city’s restaurants and bars, with all proceeds going to the Hong Kong Red Cross’s Nepal Flash Floods Emergency Appeal 2026 to support emergency relief and longer-term recovery efforts.

The gathering comes after severe flash floods and landslides struck northern Nepal in late August, damaging homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Beyond the culinary collaboration, the initiative reflects a longstanding connection between Nepal and Hong Kong’s hospitality industry.

Members of the Nepalese community have long worked across the city’s restaurants, hotels and bars, forming an important part of the industry behind the scenes. The lunch offers chefs and hospitality professionals an opportunity to support a community with which many have worked closely over the years.

“This cause is very close to my heart,” said Richard Ekkebus, culinary director of Amber and Mandarin Oriental The Landmark, Hong Kong.

“The Nepalese community has long been a quiet backbone of Hong Kong’s hospitality industry: strong sense of commitment, generous, loyal, and always serving others with warmth and dignity. In this difficult moment, it feels only right that we come together as an industry to support them and their families back home.”

For Ekkebus, the connection is also personal.

“My love of climbing in the Himalayas has given me some of the most meaningful experiences of my life, and none of those journeys would have been possible without the strength, kindness, and guidance of the Sherpa people,” he said.

The afternoon will bring together Amber, Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic, Leela, Yong Fu Hong Kong, Torikaze Hong Kong, Mandarin Grill, Always JOY and Tell Camellia.

 

Amuses Bouches

Venus Clams Pepper Fry Kerala Style

By Manav Tuli of Leela

 

Mountain Bamboo Shoot with Green Pepper Sauce

By Liu Zhen of Yong Fu Hong Kong

 

Sanma, Betara Daikon, Negi Cream Cheese, Nori Sable & Caviar

By Matt Abergel of ALWAYS JOY & Yardbird

_____

 

ABC

Nepalese black tea, manang apple wine, timur, mango chutney, yogurt wash tea

distillate, champagne

Or

Sunset Tail (Non Aloholic)

Darjeeling tea, clarified raspberry, local honey, gari, saicho sparkling tea,

By Gagan Gurung of Tell Camellia

 

Cold Starter

Foie Gras Pâte en Croûte

By Junior Nadje of Mandarin Grill

_____

 

Line Caught Kinki with Carabineros & Yuzu Koshō Stuffed Salt-Tomato with Kinome & ‘Per me Figlio’ Manni Olive Oil

By Richard Ekkebus & Terry Ho of Amber

_____

 

Lobster Ball with Chestnut, Lotus Seed & Chanterelle

By Liu Zhen of Yong Fu Hong Kong

_____

Stuffed Three Yellow Chicken Wing with Matsutake & Preserved Black Winter Truffle

By Matt Abergel of ALWAYS JOY & Yardbird

_____

 

Wagyu Beef Ash e Bawardi

By Manav Tuli of Leela

 

Charcoal-Grilled Pigeon

By Ryo Matsui of Torikaze Hong Kong

_____

 

Dessert

Le MilleFeuille Blanc

Chantilly infused with sweetclover, Pale ale and grilled bread tuiles

By Marc Mantovani and Clement Mollar of Cristal Room by Anne Sophie Pic

_____

 

Petite Fours

Chocolate tart / Walnut / Vin jaune

By Marc Mantovani and Clement Mollar of Cristal Room by Anne Sophie Pic

 

Warm Madeleine

By Junior Nadje of Mandarin Grill

 

Buckwheat Tartlet with Goma & Golden Kiwi

By Richard Ekkebus & Stephan Tranchet of Amber


Rather than presenting a menu built around a single cuisine or restaurant philosophy, the collaboration moves across different culinary traditions, with each chef contributing a dish that reflects their own approach.

In a glance

Event: Nepal Flash Floods Emergency Appeal 2026 – 16-hands Charity Lunch
Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026
Time: Lunch
Price: HK$4,488 net per guest
Venue: Amber, 7/F, Mandarin Oriental The Landmark, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central
Beneficiary: 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to the Hong Kong Red Cross’s Nepal Flash Floods Emergency Appeal 2026
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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