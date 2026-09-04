A table for Nepal: Eight Hong Kong dining names unite for a cause

Some of Hong Kong’s leading chefs and hospitality names will come together for a one-off charity lunch next Saturday, turning the dining room at three-Michelin-starred Amber into a fundraising effort for communities affected by the recent flash floods in Nepal.
The 16-hands lunch on September 12 will bring together talent from eight of the city’s restaurants and bars, with all proceeds going to the Hong Kong Red Cross’s Nepal Flash Floods Emergency Appeal 2026 to support emergency relief and longer-term recovery efforts.
The gathering comes after severe flash floods and landslides struck northern Nepal in late August, damaging homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure.
Beyond the culinary collaboration, the initiative reflects a longstanding connection between Nepal and Hong Kong’s hospitality industry.
Members of the Nepalese community have long worked across the city’s restaurants, hotels and bars, forming an important part of the industry behind the scenes. The lunch offers chefs and hospitality professionals an opportunity to support a community with which many have worked closely over the years.
“This cause is very close to my heart,” said Richard Ekkebus, culinary director of Amber and Mandarin Oriental The Landmark, Hong Kong.
“The Nepalese community has long been a quiet backbone of Hong Kong’s hospitality industry: strong sense of commitment, generous, loyal, and always serving others with warmth and dignity. In this difficult moment, it feels only right that we come together as an industry to support them and their families back home.”
For Ekkebus, the connection is also personal.
“My love of climbing in the Himalayas has given me some of the most meaningful experiences of my life, and none of those journeys would have been possible without the strength, kindness, and guidance of the Sherpa people,” he said.
The afternoon will bring together Amber, Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic, Leela, Yong Fu Hong Kong, Torikaze Hong Kong, Mandarin Grill, Always JOY and Tell Camellia.
Amuses Bouches
Venus Clams Pepper Fry Kerala Style
By Manav Tuli of Leela
Mountain Bamboo Shoot with Green Pepper Sauce
By Liu Zhen of Yong Fu Hong Kong
Sanma, Betara Daikon, Negi Cream Cheese, Nori Sable & Caviar
By Matt Abergel of ALWAYS JOY & Yardbird
_____
ABC
Nepalese black tea, manang apple wine, timur, mango chutney, yogurt wash tea
distillate, champagne
Or
Sunset Tail (Non Aloholic)
Darjeeling tea, clarified raspberry, local honey, gari, saicho sparkling tea,
By Gagan Gurung of Tell Camellia
Cold Starter
Foie Gras Pâte en Croûte
By Junior Nadje of Mandarin Grill
_____
Line Caught Kinki with Carabineros & Yuzu Koshō Stuffed Salt-Tomato with Kinome & ‘Per me Figlio’ Manni Olive Oil
By Richard Ekkebus & Terry Ho of Amber
_____
Lobster Ball with Chestnut, Lotus Seed & Chanterelle
By Liu Zhen of Yong Fu Hong Kong
_____
Stuffed Three Yellow Chicken Wing with Matsutake & Preserved Black Winter Truffle
By Matt Abergel of ALWAYS JOY & Yardbird
_____
Wagyu Beef Ash e Bawardi
By Manav Tuli of Leela
Charcoal-Grilled Pigeon
By Ryo Matsui of Torikaze Hong Kong
_____
Dessert
Le MilleFeuille Blanc
Chantilly infused with sweetclover, Pale ale and grilled bread tuiles
By Marc Mantovani and Clement Mollar of Cristal Room by Anne Sophie Pic
_____
Petite Fours
Chocolate tart / Walnut / Vin jaune
By Marc Mantovani and Clement Mollar of Cristal Room by Anne Sophie Pic
Warm Madeleine
By Junior Nadje of Mandarin Grill
Buckwheat Tartlet with Goma & Golden Kiwi
By Richard Ekkebus & Stephan Tranchet of Amber
Rather than presenting a menu built around a single cuisine or restaurant philosophy, the collaboration moves across different culinary traditions, with each chef contributing a dish that reflects their own approach.
In a glance
Event: Nepal Flash Floods Emergency Appeal 2026 – 16-hands Charity Lunch
Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026
Time: Lunch
Price: HK$4,488 net per guest
Venue: Amber, 7/F, Mandarin Oriental The Landmark, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central
Beneficiary: 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to the Hong Kong Red Cross’s Nepal Flash Floods Emergency Appeal 2026