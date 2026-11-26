Hong Kong recorded 18 approved tokenized retail products with total assets under management of approximately US$1.3 billion (HK$10.19 billion) as of the end of this October, according to Elisa Ng Ka-li, executive director of investment products at the Securities and Futures Commission, covering gold, money market instruments, and equities.

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Hong Kong's asset management industry should focus on products, markets, and financial infrastructure to solidify its position as an international financial center, Ng maintained. The city is promoting tokenization in practical application, with product regulation adopting the principle" of "same business, same risk, same rules," addressing new risks such as smart contracts and cybersecurity within existing systems, said Ng.

Tokenized publicly offered fund could be traded 24/7 on licensed virtual asset trading platforms, in conjunction with EnsembleTX's support for 24/7 settlement of interbank tokenized deposits, Ng shared. The next step will be to link tokenized money market funds with tokenized deposits to reduce settlement and reconciliation frictions, as well as to connect the chain of products, currencies, transactions, and settlements.

Furthermore, overseas investors held over 3 trillion yuan (HK$3.53 trillion) in onshore yuan bonds through Bond Connect as of September, said Ng on the connectivity of yuan assets. In the offshore market, global Dim Sum bond issuance exceeded 590 billion yuan in the first three quarters of this year, 32 percent higher than the full year of 2025, and surpassing the historical record of 475 billion yuan in 2024.