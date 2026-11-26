The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation said its first Hong Kong dollar-denominated stablecoin, HSBC RedCoin, has attracted 100,000 users one month after launch.

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The milestone highlights growing customer adoption as HSBC expands the product’s applications across payments and wealth management, the lender said.

As usage of HSBC RedCoin grows, safety, stability and customer protection remain central to HSBC’s approach, it noted.

The achievement shows that interest in HSBC RedCoin is translating into everyday use in the real economy and customers appreciate a stablecoin built into trusted apps and familiar experiences, said Maggie Ng, chief executive and head of retail banking and wealth at HSBC Hong Kong.

It also lays a strong foundation for HSBC RedCoin’s responsible growth, Ng said.

Customers can use HSBC RedCoin through PayMe for instant transfers and payments at more than 100,000 merchants. Eligible customers can also access a tokenised unit class of an established Hong Kong dollar money market fund through the HSBC HK Mobile Banking app.

Expansion into broader wealth management and wholesale use cases will proceed in stages, reflecting client needs, technology readiness and regulatory expectations,” Ng added.