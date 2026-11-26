Hong Kong's exports picked up pace to surge 65.6 percent in October over a year ago, far outpacing the market forecast of 59.4 percent, fuelled by the global artificial intelligence supercycle, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The solid exports performance came after a year-on-year increase of 64.9 percent in September - the fastest monthly expansion pace in over four decades. The value of total exports recorded HK$764.5 billion last month.

Imports eased from September's strong growth of 57.8 percent, rising 56.2 percent to HK$783.8 billion in October, also above the market estimates of 52.9 percent.

The city logged a visible trade deficit of HK$19.3 billion, equivalent to 2.5 percent of merchandise imports.

For the first 10 months, the value of total exports climbed 47.4 percent, while that of imports rose 46.2 percent.

Looking ahead, robust global AI investment and related demand will continue to support Hong Kong's merchandise trade performance, a government spokesman said.

Nonetheless, external uncertainties persist, with developments in international trade and technology policies, risks associated with the rapid expansion of global AI investment, and evolving geopolitical tensions warrant close monitoring, the spokesman added.