A South Korean financial analyst choked up and fought back tears during a live television broadcast on Wednesday after a leveraged Samsung Electronics product plunged more than 15 percent, in a clip that has drawn millions of views online.

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The moment unfolded on Wednesday afternoon during a Seoul Economic TV program hosted by market expert Kim A-hyun, according to South Korean posts on X. Moments earlier, Kim had analyzed US stocks, warning of further short-term downside for the Nasdaq and urging viewers to grit their teeth and endure a tough market.

When the broadcast cut to a chart showing a single-stock leveraged product tied to Samsung Electronics tumbling 15.21 percent in a single day, Kim fell speechless with reddened eyes and looked off-camera for help before the production team quickly switched back to the studio.

Although the footage lasted only a few seconds, South Korean netizens widely shared the clip as a raw reflection of retail investors trapped in leveraged chip bets, flooding comment sections with messages encouraging one another to hang on.

The broadcast also drew comparisons to Hong Kong stock commentator Agnes Wu Mang-ching, widely known as "Ching Jeh," who famously wept on live television during the 2009 global financial crisis over retail investors' losses as HSBC (0005) shares plunged.

Volatile swings in Seoul stocks

Kim's emotional moment came amid sharp swings in South Korean equities. On Wednesday, the benchmark Kospi slumped 6.16 percent, or 308.52 points, to close at 4,697, wiping out Tuesday's 4.79 percent rebound following Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang's return to his post, as a US chip sell-off and concerns over potential new US tariffs on 16 economies rattled investors.

Heavyweight chipmakers led Wednesday's rout, with SK Hynix sliding 11.05 percent and Samsung Electronics dropping 9.87 percent as foreign investors net sold about 1.9 trillion won (HK$11.07 billion), Korean media reported. The Kospi stabilized on Thursday, edging up 0.29 percent, or 13 points, to 4,711 on bargain hunting in chip stocks as investors awaited the Bank of Korea's rate decision.